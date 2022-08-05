Shedaresthedevil Faces Six In Saturday’s Hirsch Stakes Defence

Shedaresthedevil, who won Clement L. Hirsch Stakes last year, will face six horses in her bid to defend her title ahead of this weekend’s renewal. If successful, Shedaresthedevil will join the likes of Stellar Wind and Zenyatta as recent multiple winners of this Del Mar Grade One. We take a look at the seven runners and riders for Saturday’s 2022 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes and the main challengers to Shedaresthedevil.



What Time/Date Is The 2022 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes?

Run over 1 1/2f, the Clement L. Hirsch Stakes is a Grade 1 race for 3+ year-olds staged at Del Mar racecourse in California

🕙Time: 8:04pm (US time)

📅Date: Saturday 6th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: Del Mar, California

💰 Purse: $300,000

📺 TV: Sky

DID YOU KNOW? The last 9 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes winners were aged either 4 or 5 years-old

Can Shedaresthedevil Defend Her Clement L. Hirsch Stakes Crown?



The horse racing betting ahead of Saturday’s Clement L.Hirsch Stakes suggests a tight renewal of Saturday’s Grade One at Del Mar, with only really Blue Stripe, who is the outsider, seemingly out of it if the betting is to be taken at face value.

Last year’s winner – Shedaresthedevil – was a cosy 3 1/4 length winner of the race 12 months ago (watch it again below) and rewarded favorite backers that day after being sent off as the 13/10 market leader.

The 2020 Kentucky Oaks winner has since had five more races – winning two – including last time out in the Grade Two Fleur de Lis Stakes at Churchill Downs last month. This Brad Cox-trained 5 year-old has now raced 20 times and won 50% of those outings. She’s amassed $2,729,458 in total career earnings too and has only finished out of the first three twice from those 20 starts. She’s a big player again in 2022!

If successful, Shedaresthedevil will become the first back-to-back winner of the Clement L.Hirsch Stakes since Stellar Wind won the race in 2016 & 2017, while the classy Zenyatta mopped up this race three times between 2008 and 2010.

Shedaresthedevil Career In Numbers

Runs: 20

Wins: 10

Graded Wins: 9

Grade One Wins: 3

Del Mar Wins: 1-from-4

Career Earnings: $2,729,458

Desert Dawn and Private Mission Will Be A Big Dangers For Shedaresthedevil



The main rivals against the current champ is the Philip D’Amato-trained Desert Dawn and the Bob Baffert entry Private Mission.

Desert Dawn will need to bounce back from being a beaten favorite in the G2 Summertime Oaks at Santa Anita back in June, but prior to that put in a solid performance to be second in the Kentucky Oaks – beaten just 2 1/2 lengths behing Secret Oath. She’s a course winner at Del Mar too after taking a Maiden Special Weight in Aug 21 and regular rider Umberto Rispoli gets the leg-up again. Those looking to take her on might cling to the fact this race has seen ALL of the last 9 winners aged 4 or 5, with only ONE 3 year-old winning in the race’s history (2012, Include Me Out)

Private Mission will represent the Bob Baffert camp that won this race in 2020 with Fighting Mad and he’s certainly a player here too. This 4 year-old has won 5 of her 9 starts and comes here in winning form after landing the G2 Santa Maria Stakes in June. She’s been freshened up since, but is a filly that goes well off a small break. Her two previous runs at Del Mar are mixed. She won the G3 Torrey Pines Stakes here in August 21, but was well beaten in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Distaff at the Califonian track last November.

2022 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes Runners



1. SOOTHSAY

Trainer/Jockey: R Mandella / Mike Smith

Gate: 1

Age: 4

Form: 1121-

2. LISETTE

Trainer/Jockey: P Gallagher / Victor Espinoza

Gate: 2

Age: 4

Form: 46-4361

3. DESERT DAWN

Trainer/Jockey: P Armato / Umberto Rispoli

Gate: 3

Age: 3

Form: 64-4133

4. PRIVATE MISSION

Trainer/Jockey: Bob Baffert / Juan Hernandez

Gate: 4

Age: 4

Form: 1106-21

5. SHEDARESTHEDEVIL

Trainer/Jockey: B Cox / Florent Geroux

Gate: 5

Age: 5

Form: 116-321

6. SAMURAI CHARM

Trainer/Jockey: Peter Miller / Ramon Vazquez

Gate: 6

Age: 5

Form: 116-32

7. BLUE STRIPE

Trainer/Jockey: Marcelo Polanco / Hector Berrios

Gate: 7

Age: 5

Form: 1117-12

Clement L. Hirsch Stakes Recent Winners

2021 – SHEDARESTHEDEVIL

2020 – FIGHTING MAD

2019 – OLLIE’S CANDY

2018 – UNIQUE BELLA

2017 – STELLAR WIND

2016 – STELLAR WIND

Watch Shedaresthedevil Winning The 2021 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes

