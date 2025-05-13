Shedeur Sanders’ start to life in Cleveland has been tumultuous to say the least, and initial reports from a rookie minicamp are mixed.

Shedeur Sanders Rookie Minicamp Report

Following Shedeur Sanders’ dramatic NFL Draft slide from a first-round projection, to the 144th overall pick, media attention has scarcely let up.

The Texas native out of Colorado has had plenty of controversy swirling around him since the draft, with some fans even claiming he intentionally sabotaged his formal interviews.

Despite the off-season chatter, Sanders has arrived at the Browns still holding onto plenty of promise having won a slew of awards throughout an impressive college career.

Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions on a college-leading 74.2 percent completion rate for Colorado — certainly metrics far beyond fifth-round calibre.

What the upcoming NFL season holds for the 23-year-old remains to be seen, but after one one of the wildest slides in draft history, he must also contend with competition from fellow rookie arrival Dillon Gabriel.

The third-rounder out of Oregon arrived with Sanders at the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend, with both vying to become the team’s chief signal caller.

Everything appeared to be progressing positively on day one, with initial reports suggesting Sanders looked to be the superior of the two.

However, observers casting a keen eye over the camp throughout the weekend claim Gabriel prevailed as the more impressive QB.

Tony Grossi of 850 ESPN Cleveland, said: “I thought, both days, Dillon Gabriel looked a little bit better.

“He throws a tight spiral, he throws a beautiful ball, he’s very assertive. He knows the pocket. You could tell that even though they’re not rushing. He just has a pocket presence.”

Despite picking up Gabriel in the third round, it is telling that the Browns took the decision to add Sanders to a roster already filled to the brim with quarterbacks.

Both Gabriel and Sanders are contending with each other at the minicamp, but it will soon become a battle between themselves, as well as existing QB’s Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and the injured Deshaun Watson.

Pickett, a former first-round talent, will also be contending strongly with Flacco expected to be the starter come Week one of the new NFL season.