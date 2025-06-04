MLB News and Rumors

Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge named MLB Players of the month for May

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2

Major League Baseball announced its players of the month for May on Tuesday. For the second straight month, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California was the American League player of the month, as Judge was also recognized for his exceptional hitting in March/April. Meanwhile, in the National League, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan was honoured.

Aaron Judge

In the month of May, Judge batted .364 with 11 home runs and 18 runs batted in. During 26 games, 117 plate appearances, and 99 at bats, he scored 25 runs and had 36 hits, eight doubles, one triple, one stolen base, 17 walks, 79 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .453, and slugging percentage of .798. Judge’s triple came in a 3-0 Yankees win over the Tampa Bay Rays on May 2. Judge’s sacrifice fly came in a 11-5 Yankees win over the Seattle Mariners on May 12, and his stolen base came in a 5-2 Yankees win over the Texas Rangers on May 20. Judge had one notable game in the month. It came on May 11, as he had four hits (three singles and one double) in a 10-2 win over the Athletics. For the season, Judge leads the Major Leagues in batting average (.387), hits (86), on base percentage (.485), slugging percentage (.757), and total bases (168).

Shohei Ohtani

Also this month, Ohtani batted .309 with 15 home runs and 27 runs batted in. During 27 games, 110 at bats, and 128 plate appearances, Ohtani has scored 31 runs, and had 34 hits, five doubles, one triple, two stolen bases, 17 walks, 86 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .398, and a slugging percentage of .782. Ohtani’s first stolen base came in a  7-4 Dodgers win over the Marlins on May 5, and his second stolen base came in a 4-3 Dodgers win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 20. Ohtani’s triple came in a 10-1 Dodgers win over the Miami Marlins on May 7. Ohtani’s sacrifice fly came in a 19-2 Dodgers win over the Athletics on May 15. Also in the game against the Athletics, Ohtani had two home and six runs batted in. Ohtani also hit two home runs in an 8-5 Dodgers win over the Yankees on May 30. Ohtani leads the Major Leagues in home runs (23), runs (64), and the National League in total bases (154) and slugging percentage (.653).

 

Topics  
Dodgers MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2

Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge named MLB Players of the month for May

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  23min
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24431691_168396541_lowres-2
Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter hits three home runs in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26183703_168396541_lowres-2
Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver done in 2025 with torn UCL
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 1 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25975297_168396541_lowres-2
Dodgers pitchers Evan Phillips and Tyler Glasnow out long term with injuries
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 1 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26179736_168396541_lowres-2
Cubs sign relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 29 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22922024_168396541_lowres-2
Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco to have Tommy John Surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 29 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25804300_168396541_lowres-2
Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya out long term with an oblique strain
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 29 2025
More News
Arrow to top