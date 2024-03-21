Shohei Swindled?!? MLB Megastar Shohei Ohtani is Caught in the Center of a Major Betting Scandal!

Talk about an absolutely bonkers story coming out of the MLB Seoul Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in South Korea.

No, we’re not talking about the abysmal debut of Dodgers prized free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. No no, it’s not the breaking news that Shohei Ohtani is following the Bryce Harper route and will begin a throwing program once returning stateside in hopes of returning to the field in 2024.

This almost feels like an Allen Iverson trope, no, we’re not talkin’ bout’ practice either!

We’re talking about baseball’s biggest megastar potentially being caught up in a massive betting scandal.

ESPN broke the news early Thursday morning, Los Angeles fired Ohtani’s longtime interpreter Ippei Mizuhara in connection with funds being transferred to a bookmaking operation in Southern California. Mizuhara, who’s been with Ohtani since he came to the United States prior to the 2018 season, allegedly incurred $4.5 million in gambling debts and used the megastar’s bank account to pay the debts.

At first, a non-MLB affiliated spokesperson for Ohtani told the Worldwide Leader that the slugger wired the monies to Mizuhara to cover the gambling debt. As ESPN details in their report, Ohtani’s spokesperson recanted this version of events shortly before the bombshell story was to be published. Instead, according to ESPN’s sources, it’s believed that Ohtani was not a willing participant but rather a victim of a crime.

Legal counsel for Ohtani released a statement that read in part:

“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been a victim of a massive fraud, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities.” Berk Bettler LLP, representatives for Shohei Ohtani

Berk Bettler’s statement is interesting to say the least. As noted in the ESPN report, bank information shows two wire transfers with Ohtani’s name on them for $500,000 in September and October.

Mizuhara told ESPN that Ohtani found out about his good friend’s debts and decided to payoff the debt. According to Mizuhara, Ohtani logged into his bank account from Mizuhara’s computer and made the transfers to help his friend.

Mizuhara declined to comment on Berk Bettler statement alleging theft.

The Dodgers have also declined to comment on the matter.

Prior to being silenced, Mizuhara told ESPN he placed bets through alleged California bookmaker Matthew Bowyer. Mizuhara allegedly had Bowyer place bets on international soccer and other sports including the NBA, NFL, and college football. Mizuhara would wire Bowyer money and the alleged bookie would then place the bets using DraftKings.

Mizuhara has categorically denied having bet on baseball.

“I never bet on baseball. That’s 100 percent. I knew that rule. We have a meeting about that in Spring Training,” Mizuhara told ESPN.

Bowyer has acknowledged communicating directly with Mizuhara and was aware that Ohtani’s name appeared on the wire transfers. The alleged bookie used Ohtani’s name to entice other bettors to use his services according to the ESPN report. Bowyer has been part of a federal investigation for sometime and had his home raided in October. Federal authorities found out about the Ohtani connection in January.

Major League Baseball, federal authorities, and Bowyer’s attorney declined to comment on ESPN’s report.

Well, at least no one bet on baseball…for now.

