Shohei Ohtani has monster game in making MLB history

Over the last few weeks it was expected to be just a matter of time before Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan did something no one else has ever done. That is to hit 50 home runs in a season and record 50 stolen bases in a season. On Thursday, Ohtani did just that in a remarkable individual single game performance that will be even more memorable than the 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in 2024. He also led the Dodgers to a 20-4 win over the Miami Marlins. With the victory, the Dodgers made the postseason, and Ohtani is going to the Major League Baseball playoffs for the first time in his career.

What did Ohtani do?

Ohtani had a game for the ages. He in fact had six hits in six at bats. Ohtani tied the Dodgers record for most hits in a game. Of Ohtani’s six hits, were three home runs, two doubles and one single. Ohtani also had two stolen bases, and scored four runs. For the season, Ohtani now has 51 home runs and 51 stolen bases.

Ohtani also had 10 runs batted in, which set the Dodgers single game franchise record. The previous record belonged to first basemen Gil Hodges of Princeton, Indiana in a 19-3 Brooklyn Dodgers win over the Boston Braves on August 31, 1950 and James Loney of Houston, Texas in a 19-11 Dodgers win over the Colorado Rockies on September 28, 2006.

Ohtani made more Dodgers history with his 50th home run. He set the Dodgers single season record for home runs. Outfielder Shawn Green of Des Plaines, Illinois had the previous record as he smacked 49 dingers with the Dodgers in 2021.

Who else made the postseason?

The Cleveland Guardians clinched a playoff spot with a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in a game that went into 10 innings. The Philadelphia Phillies had a chance of making the playoffs, but lost 10-6 to the New York Mets.