Shohei Ohtani moving closer to an iconic achievement

There are only 16 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season as they have a record of 87 wins and 59 losses. The Dodgers have the second best record in the Major Leagues. The only team better are the Philadelphia Phillies at 88 wins and 58 losses.

However it is safe to say at the moment that the Dodgers and Phillies do not have anything to worry about in making the postseason. They will be there come October, and the real focus at this time is on the Dodgers star slugger, designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan, who is in striking distance of an amazing accomplishment that no one in the Major Leagues has ever achieved.

What is Ohtani trying to do?

The 30-year-old Japanese sensation is trying to be the first player ever to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season. Currently, Ohtani is at 47 home runs and 48 stolen bases. We have seen exceptional power from Ohtani in his first six Major League seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. He had 46 home runs in 2021, and then had an American League leading 44 home runs in 2023.

However, the fact that Ohtani now has 48 stolen bases, is a little bit of a new phenomenon for him. One must realize Ohtani had respectable speed with the Angels, but never stole more than 26 bases in a season, and had 86 stolen bases overall (which averaged just over 14 stolen bases per season).

Something else that is impressive is the fact Ohtani has only been caught stealing a base four times in 2024. When he stole 26 bases in 2021, he led the Majors with 10 times being caught.

On Wednesday, Ohtani had one home run and one stolen base in a 10-8 Dodgers win over the Chicago Cubs. Ohtani also leads the National League in home runs (47), runs scored (116), runs batted in (104), slugging percentage (.617), and total bases (351).