MLB News and Rumors

Shohei Ohtani moving closer to an iconic achievement

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2

There are only 16 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season as they have a record of 87 wins and 59 losses. The Dodgers have the second best record in the Major Leagues. The only team better are the Philadelphia Phillies at 88 wins and 58 losses.

However it is safe to say at the moment that the Dodgers and Phillies do not have anything to worry about in making the postseason. They will be there come October, and the real focus at this time is on the Dodgers star slugger, designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan, who is in striking distance of an amazing accomplishment that no one in the Major Leagues has ever achieved.

What is Ohtani trying to do?

The 30-year-old Japanese sensation is trying to be the first player ever to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season. Currently, Ohtani is at 47 home runs and 48 stolen bases. We have seen exceptional power from Ohtani in his first six Major League seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.  He had 46 home runs in 2021, and then had an American League leading 44 home runs in 2023.

However, the fact that Ohtani now has 48 stolen bases, is a little bit of a new phenomenon for him. One must realize Ohtani had respectable speed with the Angels, but never stole more than 26 bases in a season, and had 86 stolen bases overall (which averaged just over 14 stolen bases per season).

Something else that is impressive is the fact Ohtani has only been caught stealing a base four times in 2024. When he stole 26 bases in 2021, he led the Majors with 10 times being caught.

On Wednesday, Ohtani had one home run and one stolen base in a 10-8 Dodgers win over the Chicago Cubs. Ohtani also leads the National League in home runs (47), runs scored (116), runs batted in (104), slugging percentage (.617), and total bases (351).

 

Topics  
Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

Yankees and Red Sox set to battle in intriguing September four game set

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  11h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22931895_168396541_lowres-2
Shohei Ohtani moving closer to an iconic achievement
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  12h
MLB News and Rumors
Manny Machado
Manny Machado becomes Padres all-time home run leader
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 11 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23198204_168396541_lowres-2
Key series on the west coast with playoff implications
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 10 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Two key American League series start Monday
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 9 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Elvis Andrus
Two-time MLB All-Star Elvis Andrus retires at age 36
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 7 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees
Four MLB noteworthy series begin Friday
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 6 2024
More News
Arrow to top