For the second time in three years, Shohei Ohtani was named the American League Most Valuable Player earlier this week. Ohtani garnered all 30 first-place votes to win the award, becoming the first player in MLB history to win two MVP awards unanimously. With the Angels’ star set to hit free agency, BetOnline has released odds for Ohtani’s next team. According to the oddsmakers, Ohtani will likely be moving from the American League to the National League.

Ohtani Is The Biggest Free Agent In MLB History

Arguably the biggest free agent in the history of the sport, Ohtani is expected to be rewarded with a record-breaking contract that could exceed $500 million.

Unsurprisingly, the L.A. Dodgers are the odds-on favorite to land the generational talent at +110 odds.

The Chicago Cubs are next on the list at +300 odds. ESPN recently reported that the Cubs planned on making a run at Ohtani this offseason. Chicago was one of only two finalists to land Ohtani when he originally came from Japan which wasn’t located on the West Coast.

The San Francisco Giants are also in the mix at +600 odds while the Mets (+750), Rangers (+900), and Red Sox (+900) aren’t far behind.

Check out the complete odds for Ohtani’s next team below.

Where will the now 2 time MVP Shohei Ohtani be playing next? pic.twitter.com/byiKSnELes — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) November 16, 2023

Can Ohtani Be Persuaded To Go To The East Coast?

MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz believes that Ohtani has a preference for staying on the West Coast, which would only put a handful of teams in play, including the Dodgers. According to Smoltz, “I just think it’s going to be somewhere on the West Coast. I don’t see any how he can be persuaded to go to the East Coast-based on the time zone of where he’s from, his country, and their ability to watch.”

Last season, Ohtani put together an incredible campaign on the mound and at the plate.

As a pitcher, he finished with a 3.14 ERA and 1.06 WHIP while holding opposing hitters to a slim .184 batting average. He also struck out an eye-popping 11.4 batters per nine innings of work.

At the plate, Ohtani finished with a .304 batting average to go along with 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, and a 1.066 OPS.