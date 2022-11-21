Should the Los Angeles Chargers Fire Their Head Coach?

The Los Angeles Chargers were expected to compete for a Super Bowl before the season started.

Very few, if any teams had more excitement than the Chargers before the season started.

They made huge splash moves in the offseason, signing J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack.

The season has not gone the way the Chargers had hoped.

They currently sit 5-5 and outside the playoffs. Los Angeles is one game back from the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, and New England Patriots.

The Chargers are also three games back from the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have defeated the Chargers twice this season.

Los Angeles’ only chance of making the playoffs is to grab one of the three wild card spots.

Below, we break down the Chargers’ season so far and if Los Angeles should move on from head coach Brandon Staley after the season.

Break Down Of The Chargers’ Season

The main reason why the Chargers have underperformed this season is due to numerous players getting injured.

J.C. Jackson has played in just five games and he is out for the remainder of the season.

Keenan Allen has played in just three games this season. Mike Williams missed two games. Allen and Williams just returned in their week 11 loss against the Chiefs.

Joey Bosa suffered a torn groin back in week 3 The Chargers are hoping Bosa can return in December.

It has been impressive that the Chargers are 5-5 with all the injuries to some of their top players.

Kudos to Justin Herbert for keeping the Chargers in the hunt till they can get healthier.

Should The Los Angeles Chargers Move On From Brandon Staley?

This will depend not just on if the Chargers make the playoffs but on how they fare in the playoffs if they get in.

The next two games are on the road against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. Following that are two home games versus the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. To end the season, the Chargers are on the road in week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts, at home in week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams (not a home-field advantage), and on the road in week 18 against the Denver Broncos.

The Chargers should win five of their remaining seven games. Winning five of their remaining games would give them a 10-7 record. A 10-7 record will in all likelihood be good enough to grab a wild card spot in the AFC.

The Chargers are getting healthier with the recent return of Allen and Williams. Bosa will also return at some point in December.

If Los Angeles were to miss the playoffs, Brandon Staley’s job should be in jeopardy.

To add to that, if the Chargers get into the playoffs but lose their first game, Staley should be on the hot seat.

Staley cannot miss the playoffs completely last season, have all the expectations before this season, and not win a playoff game this year.

If Los Angeles completely misses the playoffs or if they get in but lose in the Wild Card round, the Los Angeles Chargers should let Brandon Staley go.