Shriners Children’s Open 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour fall schedule continues with the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open, which will begin on Thursday, October 12th. Find the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

This week, the PGA Tour will head to TPC Summerlin for one of the highlights of the fall schedule.

It’s going to be a stronger field than usual at the Shriners Children’s Open highlighted by Tom Kim, Ludwig Aberg, Si Woo Kim, and more.

For only the seventh time in PGA Tour history, an LPGA member will be competing in a men’s competition. Lexi Thompson will look to become only the second woman in history to make the cut on the PGA Tour.

Near the top of the odds board, the competition is tight with Tom Kim leading the field with +1100 odds to win the Shriners Children’s Open. The top five rounds out with Ludvig Aberg +(1200), Si Woo Kim (+2200), Cameron Davis (+2500), and Adam Schenk (+3000).

Scroll below for Shriners Children’s Open 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

How to Watch the Shriners Children’s Open 2023

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: Shriners Children’s Open 2023
  • 📅 Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
  • 🏆 Shriners Children’s Open 2022 Winner: Tom Kim
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 Shriners Children’s Open Purse: $8,400,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: TPC Summerlin | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Shriners Children’s Open Odds: Tom Kim +1100 | Ludvig Aberg +1200 | Si Woo Kim +2200 | Cameron Davis +2500 | Adam Schenk +3000

Shriners Children’s Open 2023 Odds

The Shriners Children’s Open will bring together the strongest field during the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall schedule. A number of different Tour Championship participants are heading to the TPC Summerlin this weekend.

The field will feature a ton of talent including Si Woo Kim, Nick Taylor, and defending 2022 champion Tom Kim.

The top online sportsbooks have listed Kim as the favorite to win at +1100. He’s followed closely behind with Ludvig Aberg (+1200), Si Woo Kim (+2200), Cameron Davis (+2500), and Adam Schenk (+3000).

The field will also feature LPGA star Lexi Thompson. She will become just the seventh woman ever to make an appearance on the PGA Tour thanks to a sponsor’s exemption. She will look to become only the second woman ever to make the cut at a PGA Tour event. She holds the biggest odds to win at +200000.

Check out the complete Shriners Children’s Open Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Shriners Children’s Open Odds Play
Tom Kim +1100 BetOnline logo
Ludvig Aberg +1200 BetOnline logo
Si Woo Kim +2200 BetOnline logo
Cameron Davis +2500 BetOnline logo
Adam Schenk +3000 BetOnline logo
J.T. Poston +3000 BetOnline logo
Tom Hoge +3000 BetOnline logo
Eric Cole +3500 BetOnline logo
J.J. Spaun +3500 BetOnline logo
Beau Hossler +3500 BetOnline logo
Vincent Norrman +4000 BetOnline logo
Andrew Putnam +4000 BetOnline logo
Nicolai Hojgaard +4500 BetOnline logo
Adam Hadwin +4500 BetOnline logo
Emiliano Grillo +5000 BetOnline logo
Davis Thompson +5000 BetOnline logo
Adam Svensson +5000 BetOnline logo
Alex Smalley +5000 BetOnline logo
Garrick Higgo +5000 BetOnline logo
Lucas Herbert +5500 BetOnline logo
Mark Hubbard +5500 BetOnline logo
Aaron Rai +6000 BetOnline logo
Luke List +6000 BetOnline logo
Ben Griffin +6000 BetOnline logo
Patrick Rodgers +6000 BetOnline logo
Nick Taylor +6000 BetOnline logo
Sam Ryder +6500 BetOnline logo
S.H. Kim +7000 BetOnline logo
Justin Suh +7000 BetOnline logo
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000 BetOnline logo
Doug Ghim +8000 BetOnline logo
K.H. Lee +8000 BetOnline logo

Shriners Children’s Open 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open:

Ludvig Aberg (+1200)

Even after coming off his Ryder Cup win, Ludvig Aberg did not skip a beat at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He gained 12 strokes on the field and ranked in the top 10 in strokes gained off the tee, strokes gained approach, and strokes gained around the tee.

He finished T2 despite his putter not cooperating all tournament. It was a good experience for Aberg and will look for his first win of his career this weekend at the Shriners Children’s Open.

Bet on Ludvig Aberg (+1200)

Si Woo Kim (+2200)

While the Ryder Cup was happening in Rome, Si Woo Kim was competing in the Asian Games in China.

It proved to be a very high-stakes moment for Kim as South Korea won the gold medal. The win was not only a huge moment for the country but it also granted Kim and teammate Sungjae Im an exemption from mandatory military service.

Kim will head back to Las Vegas without any pressure on his shoulders. He’ll make his seventh appearance at the Shriners Children’s Open, an event where Kim has collected four top 25 finishes, including a pair of T8s in the last three years.

Bet on Si Woo Kim (+2200)

Adam Schenk (+3000)

It was a huge season for Adam Schenk. Despite not picking up a win, he was one of the biggest movers at the Tour Championship, finishing inside the top 10 at East Lake Country Club.

Schenk is still looking for his first career win and heads back to TPC Summerlin, where he’s found a lot of success. He has four top-20 finishes in his last six appearances, which includes a podium finish in 2021.

Schenk comes in second in strokes gained approach and sits inside the top 25 in strokes gained putting in the last six months.

Bet on Adam Schenk (+3000)

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
