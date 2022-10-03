After Mackenzie Hughes triumphed last week on the PGA Tour at the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson, this week attentions turn to the Shriners Children’s Open from TPC at Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada.

After the Sanderson Farms Championship last week, the PGA Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in Las Vegas? So without further ado, here are our 2022 Shriners Children’s Open betting picks and predictions as we bid to select the winner this week from TPC at Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shriners Children’s Open Betting Promos & Free Bet Offers

Shriners Children’s Open Preview

After a compelling Sanderson Farms Championship last week at the Country Club of Jackson, this week is the turn of the Shriners Children’s Open. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to Las Vegas this week, looking to get their 2022/23 PGA tour season’s off to a flying start. Golf in the United States is always a delight, especially in the rare location of Vegas, so this week should be an exciting one on the PGA Tour.

The Shriners Children’s Open field will be hopeful of winning a sizable share of the extraordinary $8,000,000 prize pot. This is gradually becoming a bigger tournament each year on the PGA Tour, and certainly one that attracts big crowds too.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as the 2021 FedEx Cup champion, Patrick Cantlay, five time PGA Tour winner, Max Homa, and last year’s Shriners Open champion, Sungjae Im, al feature in a star studded field of extreme golfing talent.

Last year, Sungjae Im triumphed after finishing on -24 par after the four days of golfing action. Im comes to TPC at Summerlin this week aiming to defend his 2021 title on a course he is clearly a fan of, and is priced at +1100 with BetOnline to walk away with back-to-back victories here in the Shriners Children’s Open.

Taking a look at the track itself, TPC at Summerlin at is a quite sensational golf course. It is situated on the western side of Las Vegas and is a par 71 and 7,255 yards in length. The course has some beautiful scenery, including wide fairways, challenging rough, water hazards and a look out to the Vegas strip.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open event this week from TPC at Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shriners Children’s Open Betting Picks

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Shriners Children’s Open Tip 1: Max Homa To Win @ +1600 with BetOnline

Our first selection and tip to win the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open this week from Nevada, is the American golfing sensation and 2022 Presidents Cup winner with Team USA, Max Homa.

Homa has enjoyed the most successful year to date in his golfing career. The 31-year-old has won five times on the PGA Tour in total, including two wins in 2021 and two this year.

Most recently, Homa triumphed at the Fortinet Championship just a fortnight ago, finishing on -16 par and pipping Danny Willett to the title by a single shot after the Englishman’s calamity on the putting green of the 72nd hole.

The 31-year-old performed exceptionally well at the Presidents Cup the other week, picking up a few very important points for his country on their way to a win over the International side.

That win two weeks at at the Fortinet Championship made him the back-to-back champion, a feat not many professional golfers can say they have achieved. Homa has also won the Wells Fargo Championship on two occasions, as well as the Genesis Invitational last year.

He is in the form of his life and currently ranked at number 16 in the Official World Golf Rankings. No wonder he is amongst the favorites here and hence is our selection for this event.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of +1600 with BetOnline.

Shriners Children’s Open Tip 2: Si Woo Kim To Win and Each-Way @ +4000 with BetOnline

Our each-way selection this week at the Shriners Children’s Open is fellow Presidents Cup star and world ranked number 28, Si Woo Kim.

The South Korean golf star has finished just outside the Top 10 in all four majors, and has the winning knack on the PGA Tour too. His last win came in January last year at the American Express, where he finished on -23 par, beating Patrick Cantlay by one stroke to claim his third PGA Tour victory.

This shows that Kim can more than hang with the best guys on tour, and despite not winning in a long time, certainly has what it takes to win big events on the PGA Tour.

Although he hasn’t won in over 18 months, he has been very close on several occasions and enjoyed a relatively successful 2021/22 season. A load of Top 10’s and a couple of Top 5’s make Si Woo Kim our each-way selection this week for the Shriners Children’s Open.

Kim became the youngest player to ever win the Players Championship back in 2017, when he triumphed at just 21-years-old. Kim is now 27-years-old, but has continued to go on from strength to strength on the PGA Tour, showing that he has ability to beat anyone on his day. When he’s on song, he is hard to stop, that is for sure.

Si Woo Kim also had a stellar showing at the Presidents Cup the other week for the International side. Despite not winning overall, Kim claimed a few vital points for his side, beating some of the best players in the world along the way. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +4000 with BetOnline.

Other notable mentions

Although Homa and Kim are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Patrick Cantlay @ +700, Sungjae Im @ +1100, Tom Kim @ +2200, Davis Riley @ +5500 and Seamus Power @ +6000. All prices are with BetOnline.

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Betting Odds

Already claimed the Shriners Children’s Open golf betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners. Check out the chart below for the best PGA Tour golf odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Here is a list of BetOnline‘s prices for the upcoming golf this week:

Shriners Children’s Open Golfers Odds Play Patrick Cantlay +700 Sungjae Im +1100 Max Homa +1600 Aaron Wise +2200 Tom Kim +2200 Taylor Montgomery +2800 Emiliano Grillo +3500 Alex Noren +4000 Tom Hoge +4000 Si Woo Kim +4000 Cameron Davis +4500 Dean Burmester +4500 Brian Harman +4500 JT Poston +4500 Taylor Pendrith +5000 Thomas Detry +5000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change