Simon Nemec registers first NHL playoff overtime winner

The New Jersey Devils got themselves back into their first round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. In the longest postseason game of the 2025 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs so far, Devils defenseman Simon Nemec of Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia scored the game-winning goal unassisted at 2:36 of the second overtime period.

Second Youngest Defenseman with a Stanley Cup Playoff Overtime Winner

Nemec is only 21 years old and 69 days. He became the second youngest defenseman to score a Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner. The youngest blueliner ever to score a postseason overtime winner in National Hockey League history was Andrei Zyuzin of Ufa, Russia, who scored from Bernie Nicholls of Haliburton, Ontario in game four of the 1998 Western Conference quarterfinals, a 1-0 San Jose Sharks win over the Dallas Stars on April 28, 1998. Zyuzin was only 20 years old and 97 days. With the win, the Sharks and Stars tied the best out of seven series at two games apiece.

Who is the Youngest NHL player to score a Stanley Cup Playoff Overtime Winner?

Boston Bruins centre Don Gallinger of Port Colborne, Ontario was the youngest player ever to score a goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was only 17 years and 339 days old on March 21, 1943 when he led the Bruins to a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens in game one of the 1943 Stanley Cup semifinals. Gallinger scored from Bep Guidolin of Thorold, Ontario at 12:30 of the extra period.

Simon Nemec in 2024-25 regular season

This season Nemec only had two goals and two assists for four points in 27 games. He was a -10 with two power-play points, one game-winning goal, 26 shots on goal, 26 blocked shots, two hits, five takeaways, and 24 giveaways.

Nemec’s regular season game-winning goal came on March 13 in a 3-2 Devils win over the Edmonton Oilers. Nemec completed the scoring at 8:25 of the third period from Jesper Bratt of Stockholm, Sweden and Nico Hischier of Brig, Switzerland. Nemec’s other goal came on April 15 in a 5-4 Devils win over the Boston Bruins. Nemec put the Devils up 3-2 from Mark McLaughlin of North Billerica, Massachusetts at 4:37 of the second period.