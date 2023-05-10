The most decorated American gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, opted for two weddings instead of just one to husband Jonathan Owens.

The couple’s courthouse wedding on April 23 was a prelude to the destination Cabo San Lucas, Mexico May 7 nuptials with 144 guests.

There were many lavish parts to the Cabo wedding including the bride wearing four wedding dresses and having two wedding cakes, one from Dairy Queen, but gymnastics fans were quick to notice two former Olympians in some of the group photos.

They were Aly Raisman and Jordan Chiles.

Biles, 26, had so much longevity in the sport that the two were not even in the same Olympics together.

Raisman, 28, was Biles’s teammate in the 2016 Olympics.

Chiles, 22, was her teammate in 2020.

Aly Raisman

Raisman has written a book, dabbled in acting, and was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in recent years.

She also was the creative force behind a Lifetime documentary released in 2021 called Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light.

Raisman has been one of the most prominent and outspoken gymnasts recounting her story of abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar.

The documentary was intended to help others deal with similar trauma.

She is not often spotted in public.

Seeing her reunited with her former teammate and looking joyful is wonderful.

Jordan Chiles

Back to 1996 team format (6-up, 5-count). What are your TF lineups with this squad? (L-R: Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, Aly Raisman, Maggie Nichols, Simone Biles, Madison Kocian, Jordan Chiles, Katelyn Ohashi) pic.twitter.com/zhnLehWXdx — Dr. Starsky (@StarskyGym) May 9, 2023

Chiles left the U.S. Olympics in 2021 and headed to UCLA in 2022 for college and Pac-12 gymnastics competition.

In two collegiate seasons, she recorded eight perfect scores of 10.0: four in uneven bars and four in floor exercise.

After the wedding, Chiles will return to training for the 2024 Olympic team.

Olympian and UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles says she will miss the 2024 NCAA gymnastics season to train for the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/5GUockhJhb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 9, 2023

Conclusion

Gymnastics fans like to see these women doing things together after they are finished competing with and against each other during their formative years.

It gives fans a throwback memory of Olympic glory from yesteryears, and it also shows that the women go on to enjoy milestone life moments together.

Shawn Johnson naming Nastia Liukin as her daughter's godmother 11 years after they competed against each other in the Olympics is making it VERY HARD for me not to tear up this afternoon!!! pic.twitter.com/ViwheVZ70q — Hannah Orenstein (@hannahorens) November 4, 2019

Biles, Raisman, and Chiles are not the only former teammates who remain close; Shawn Johnson and Nastia Liukin are also good friends 15 years after being Olympic teammates and competitors.