Simplification Odds For The Preakness Stakes | Odds On Simplification

Simplification Odds For The Preakness Stakes

Simplification

Simplification, who was last seen running a close fourth in the Kentucky Derby, will head to the Preakness Stakes next with a live chance as the two of the horses that finished in front of him that day (Rich Strike and Zandon) are not running in this Saturday’s Pimilco race . You can back Simplification at odds of 7/1 with BetOnline (just click the link below).

Bet On Simplification To Win Preakness Stakes @ 7/1
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Best Bookies For Preakness Stakes Simplification Odds

$1,000 Preakness Stake Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
$2,500 in Preakness Stakes Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Preakness Stakes 2022
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
$500 in Free Preakness Stakes Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Preakness Stakes 2022
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Simplification Profile

  • Age: 3 year-old colt
  • Trainer: Antonio Sano
  • Jockey: Jose L Ortiz
  • Runs: 4
  • Wins: 1

Did You Know? 70% of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out, while 9 of the last 10 winners had won between 1-5 times in the past.

Simplification Key Preakness Stakes Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Simplification to win the 2022 Preakness Stakes

  • 10/10 – Had NEVER raced at Pimlico before
  • 10/10 – Ran in the last 6 weeks
  • 10/10 – US bred winners
  • 9/10 – Won by a colt/gelding
  • 9/10 – Won over at least 1m before
  • 9/10 – Won between 1-5 times
  • 8/10 – Ran at Churchill Downs last time out
  • 7/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out
  • 7/10 – Ran in the last 2 weeks

Can Simplification Be The Preakness Stakes Winner?

With 7 of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners having run in the Kentucky Derby last time time out then SIMPLIFICATION has this decent trend on his side after running four in that Churchill Downs race.

This Antonio Sano-trained 3 year-old was only beaten 3 1/2 lengths in the Kentucky Derby that day and with the winner – Rich Strike – and the third – Zandon – not heading to the Preakness Stakes then his supporters will feel his chance here is a much better one.

Those looking for an excuse to take on Simplification might look to the fact his trainer Antonio Sano is yet to win this race, while his regular jockey Jose L Ortiz is also looking for his first success in this race. He’s also only one the once from four runs and with 80% of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners having raced five of more times, this is another slight negative.

On a plus, he’s open to more improvement than some and the way he stayed on last time in the Kentucky Derby suggests this will be the case.

Note: Odds are subject to change

BetOnline – Claim 50% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000

BetOnline Kentucky Derby Betting Offer

By signing up at BetOnline ahead of the Preakness Stakes this month, newcomers are entitled to receive up to $1,000 in racing free bets.

There are a host of other offers available at the sportsbook too, which can be viewed by clicking on the following BetOnline promo codes link. For the $1,000 welcome bonus, however, see below:

  1. Click this link to go to BetOnline
  2. Register a new account by following the straight forward steps
  3. Deposit between a minimum of $10 – $1,000
  4. BetOnline matches your first deposit by 50% up to the value of $1,000
