Simplification Odds For The Preakness Stakes | Odds On Simplification

Simplification, who was last seen running a close fourth in the Kentucky Derby, will head to the Preakness Stakes next with a live chance as the two of the horses that finished in front of him that day (Rich Strike and Zandon) are not running in this Saturday’s Pimilco race . You can back Simplification at odds of 7/1 with BetOnline (just click the link below).



Simplification Profile

Age: 3 year-old colt

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: Jose L Ortiz

Runs: 4

Wins: 1

Did You Know? 70% of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out, while 9 of the last 10 winners had won between 1-5 times in the past.

Simplification Key Preakness Stakes Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Simplification to win the 2022 Preakness Stakes

10/10 – Had NEVER raced at Pimlico before

10/10 – Ran in the last 6 weeks

10/10 – US bred winners

9/10 – Won by a colt/gelding

9/10 – Won over at least 1m before

9/10 – Won between 1-5 times

8/10 – Ran at Churchill Downs last time out

7/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out

7/10 – Ran in the last 2 weeks

Can Simplification Be The Preakness Stakes Winner?

With 7 of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners having run in the Kentucky Derby last time time out then SIMPLIFICATION has this decent trend on his side after running four in that Churchill Downs race.

This Antonio Sano-trained 3 year-old was only beaten 3 1/2 lengths in the Kentucky Derby that day and with the winner – Rich Strike – and the third – Zandon – not heading to the Preakness Stakes then his supporters will feel his chance here is a much better one.

Those looking for an excuse to take on Simplification might look to the fact his trainer Antonio Sano is yet to win this race, while his regular jockey Jose L Ortiz is also looking for his first success in this race. He’s also only one the once from four runs and with 80% of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners having raced five of more times, this is another slight negative.

On a plus, he’s open to more improvement than some and the way he stayed on last time in the Kentucky Derby suggests this will be the case.

Note: Odds are subject to change

