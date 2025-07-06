Six best fourth round matches at 2025 Wimbledon

The fourth round of Wimbledon is set to commence on Sunday. There will be eight women’s matches and eight men’s matches over the next 48 hours. Remember we no longer have Manic Monday, as there has been no play on the Middle Sunday since 2022. Personally, I really enjoyed Manic Monday, but it makes sense from an organizational perspective to have an extra day of fourth round competition. Here are the six best fourth round matches to watch.

Women’s Singles

(1) Aryna Sabalenka–BLR vs. (24) Elise Mertens–BEL

This is by far the most intriguing match of the eight on Sunday. Sabalenka is going for her fourth grand slam title over the next week, but her first Wimbledon title. In an interesting statistic, Wimbledon is the only major tournament where the world number one has not participated in a final. Sabalenka’s two best Wimbledon results were making a semifinal in 2021 and 2023. Mertens has reached the fourth round of three Wimbledons in the past, but never a quarterfinal.

Sabalenka has dominated Mertens in the past. She has won 10 of 12 meetings. Sabalenka won their only prior meeting on grass (third round of Eastbourne in 2018 by a score of 7-5, 2-6, 7-6). Sabalenka has won both meetings in 2025 (6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of Stuttgart and 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the third round of Madrid).

(7) Mirra Andreeva–RUS vs. (10) Emma Navarro–USA

Both players are grand slam semifinalists last year. Andreeva made the final four of the 2024 French Open, and Navarro made the final four of the 2024 United States Open. Andreeva won their only prior matchup. In the first round of Cincinnati in 2024, Andreeva came through with a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Men’s Singles

(1) Jannik Sinner–ITA vs. (19) Grigor Dimitrov–BUL

Sinner is one of three Italian men playing in the fourth round on Monday. The others are Flavio Cobolli and Lorenzo Sonego. Like Sabalenka, Sinner is a three-time grand slam champion, but has never reached a Wimbledon final. His best result was reaching the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2023. Dimitrov is a three-time grand slam semifinalist and reached the final four of Wimbledon 11 years ago before losing 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 to Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Sinner has won four of five meetings all-time, including one final, which Sinner won 6-3, 6-1 in Miami in 2024.

(6) Novak Djokovic–SRB vs. (11) Alex de Minaur–AUS

Speaking of Djokovic, he has won seven Wimbledons as part of his 24 grand slam tennis titles. De Minaur, meanwhile, reached the quarterfinals on the last three grand slam events not on clay. Djokovic has won two of three meetings against de Minaur in the past. Djokovic won 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open and 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of Monte Carlo in 2024, and de Minaur won 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the 2024 United Cup in Australia.

(10) Ben Shelton–USA vs. Lorenzo Sonego–ITA

Shelton reached the semifinals of the 2023 United States Open and 2025 Australian Open. Sonego reached the fourth round of Wimbledon last year and the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2025. Shelton has won three of four meetings head-to-head in the past, including two meetings in 2025. Shelton beat Sonego 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, and 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in a dramatic five set thriller at the French Open.

(22) Flavio Cobolli–ITA vs. Marin Cilic–CRO

Cobolli reached the quarterfinals of Halle last month and is in his first round of 16 grand slam match. Cilic won the 2014 United States Open. Cobolli has won their two prior matches. Cobolli won 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of Croatia in 2023, and 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the 2025 French Open.