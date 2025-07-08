Six best quarterfinal matches at 2025 Wimbledon

The quarterfinals are now set for Wimbledon starting Tuesday. There will be four matches on Tuesday and four matches on Wednesday over the next 48 hours. Here are the best six matches.

Men’s Singles

(1) Jannik Sinner–ITA vs. (10) Ben Shelton–USA

Sinner is a three-time grand slam champion as he won the 2024 and 2025 Australian Open, and 2024 United States Open. Shelton is a two-time grand slam semifinalist as he made the final four of the 2023 United States Open and 2025 Australian Open. In fact, this will be their second meeting at a major this season. The first came in the semifinals of the Australian Open, which Sinner won 7-6, 6-2, 6-2. Sinner has won five of six meetings head-to-head, including the last five meetings. Sinner beat Shelton in the fourth round of Wimbledon last year, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6.

(2) Carlos Alcaraz–ESP vs. Cam Norrie–GB

Alcaraz is a five-time grand slam champion as he won the 2022 United States Open, 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon, and 2024 and 2025 French Open. Norrie reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2022. Alcaraz has won four of six meetings. This will be their first meeting on grass. Alcaraz won their only prior meeting at a major, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the 2021 United States Open. Norrie won their last meeting however in the final of Rio in 2023, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5. The Rio final came immediately after the 2023 Buenos Aires final which Alcaraz won 6-3, 7-5.

(5) Taylor Fritz–USA vs. (17) Karen Khachanov–RUS

Fritz reached the United States Open final in 2024. Khachanov reached the semifinals of the United States Open in 2022 and the Australian Open in 2023. Khachanov has won two prior meetings–6-2, 6-4 in the second round of Shanghai in 2019, and 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the round robin of the 2020 ATP Cup.

(6) Novak Djokovic–SRB vs. (22) Flavio Cobolli–ITA

Djokovic is a 24-time major champion (10 Australian Opens, seven Wimbledons, four United States Opens and three French Opens). Cobolli, who has been playing with Novak’s son Stefan, won the Hamburg Open two months ago. Djokovic won their only prior meeting, 6-1, 6-2 in the third round of Shanghai last year.

Women’s Singles

(7) Mirra Andreeva–RUS vs. Belinda Bencic–SUI

Andreeva and Bencic are both grand slam semifinalists. Bencic made the semifinals of the United States Open in 2019, and Andreeva reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2024. This will be their first ever meeting.

(13) Amanda Anisimova–USA vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova–RUS

Anisimova reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2019, and Pavlyuchenkova reached the French Open final in 2021. Anisimova has won all three prior meetings–6-4, 6-1 in the second round of Indian Wells in 2018, 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of Auckland in 2024, and 6-1, 6-7, 6-4 in the second round of Washington in 2024.