Skinner Kentucky Derby Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Dan Girolamo
Kentucky Derby contender Skinner trots.

The 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby will run on Saturday, May 6. The “Run for the Roses” is one of the most prestigious events in sports, as all eyes will be on Churchill Downs for the “most exciting two minutes in sports.” One of the horses in Saturday’s field is Skinner. Below, we look at Skinner’s Kentucky Derby odds, jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, and horse racing stats.

Skinner be ridden by veteran jockey Juan J. Hernandez, who will be looking for his first Kentucky Derby victory. Trainer John Shirreffs will look to channel the same magic he had in 2005 when Giacomo scored an upset victory in the Derby.

Skinner will enter the Derby off a third-place finish in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) last month. Will Skinner find itself in the winner’s circle on Saturday?

Skinner Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Which horse enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby as the favorite?

On BetOnline, Forte is the favorite to win the race with +325 odds. All Forte knows is winning, as the horse has six first-place finishes in seven starts.

Tapit Trice (+600) and Practical Move (+800) are Forte’s top challengers. Angel of Empire (+1000), Kingsbarns (+1200), and Derma Sotagake (+1200) round out the top six.

Skinner odds are +2000 after Monday’s draw. Skinner drew Gate No. 9, a post position that has not seen a victory since 1972’s Riva Ridge.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play
Forte +325 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +600 BetOnline logo
Practical Move +800 BetOnline logo
Angel Of Empire +1000 BetOnline logo
Kingsbarns +1200 BetOnline logo
Derma Sotagake +1200 BetOnline logo
Verifying +1400 BetOnline logo
Mage +1600 BetOnline logo
Two Phil’s +2000 BetOnline logo
Confidence Game +2500 BetOnline logo
Skinner +2500 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +3300 BetOnline logo
Disarm +3300 BetOnline logo
Reincarnate +4000 BetOnline logo
Rocket Can +4000 BetOnline logo
Jace’s Road +5000 BetOnline logo
Sun Thunder +5000 BetOnline logo
Raise Cain +5000 BetOnline logo
Lord Miles +5000 BetOnline logo
Continuar +6600 BetOnline logo

Skinner Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Juan Hernandez will be on the back of Skinner for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This mark Hernandez’s first start in a Kentucky Derby. Hernandez has made a name for himself over the past decade racing in California. The Mexican native has a lifetime earnings of 68,401,936.

John Shirreffs, Skinner’s trainer, knows a thing or two about winning the Derby as a longshot. In 2005, Shirreffs served as the trainer to the Kentucky Derby winner Giacomo, who won at 50–1 odds.

Skinner went for a respectable auction price of $510,000, to C R K Stable LLC, whose best finish in the race came in 2020 with Honor A.P.

Skinner’s sire, Curlin, finished in the top three of each Triple Crown Race in 2007.

Horse Skinner
Post Position 9
Odds +2500
Points 45
Jockey Juan Hernandez
Trainer John Shirreffs
Owner(s) C R K Stable LLC
Breeder Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC
Pedigree Curlin – Winding Way, by Malibu Moon
Auction Price $510,000

Skinner Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Skinner enters Saturday’s race with a career record of 1-0-3 in six starts. The horse boasts an impressive Equibase speed figure of 104.

Though Skinner went for an auction price of over $500,000, the horse has only made about half of that back with career earnings of $216,300.

If Skinner were to win on Saturday, it will be from the back as the horse is a deep closer. This means that Skinner will go right to the back of the pack when the race begins before making a late charge to the front.

Career Record 6(1-0-3)
Career Earnings $216,300
Earnings Per Start $36,050
Running Style Closer
Equibase Speed Figure 104

Skinner Horse Pedigree

Curlin (USA)

2004

 Smart Strike (CAN)

1992

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970

 Raise a Native (USA)

1961
Gold Digger (USA)

1962
Classy ‘n Smart (CAN)

1981

 Smarten (USA)

1976
No Class (CAN)

1974
Sherriff’s Deputy (USA)

1994

 Deputy Minister (CAN)

1979

 Vice Regent (CAN)

1967
Mint Copy (CAN)

1970
Barbarika (USA)

1985

 Bates Motel (USA)

1979
War Exchange (USA)

1972
Winding Way (USA)

2009

 Malibu Moon (USA)

1997

 A. P. Indy (USA)

1989

 Seattle Slew (USA)

1974
Weekend Surprise (USA)

1980
Macoumba (USA)

1992

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Maximova (FR)

1980
More Than Pretty (USA)

2003

 More Than Ready (USA)

1997

 Southern Halo (USA)

1983
Woodman’s Girl (USA)

1990
Pretty Livia (USA)

1998

 Forest Wildcat (USA)

1991
Baby Jinx (USA)

1987

Skinner Past Performances and Results

Skinner has made six career starts. Its lone win came in the Maiden Special Weight back in January in Santa Anita. Skinner has run tough in its last two races, most notably coming in third at the Santa Anita Derby this past April.

Track

 Date Race Race Type Grade Finish

Speed Figure
Santa Anita 4/8/2023 6 RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) 1 3 104
Santa Anita 3/4/2023 6 San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 3 103
Santa Anita 2/12/2023 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 94
Santa Anita 10/8/2022 8 American Pharoah Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 6 62
Del Mar 9/11/2022 10 Runhappy Del Mar Futurity (Gr. 1) 1 3 77
Del Mar 7/24/2022 4 Maiden Special Weight N/A 5 69

 

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
