The 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby will run on Saturday, May 6. The “Run for the Roses” is one of the most prestigious events in sports, as all eyes will be on Churchill Downs for the “most exciting two minutes in sports.” One of the horses in Saturday’s field is Skinner. Below, we look at Skinner’s Kentucky Derby odds, jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, and horse racing stats.

Skinner be ridden by veteran jockey Juan J. Hernandez, who will be looking for his first Kentucky Derby victory. Trainer John Shirreffs will look to channel the same magic he had in 2005 when Giacomo scored an upset victory in the Derby.

Skinner will enter the Derby off a third-place finish in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) last month. Will Skinner find itself in the winner’s circle on Saturday?

Skinner Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Which horse enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby as the favorite?

On BetOnline, Forte is the favorite to win the race with +325 odds. All Forte knows is winning, as the horse has six first-place finishes in seven starts.

Tapit Trice (+600) and Practical Move (+800) are Forte’s top challengers. Angel of Empire (+1000), Kingsbarns (+1200), and Derma Sotagake (+1200) round out the top six.

Skinner odds are +2000 after Monday’s draw. Skinner drew Gate No. 9, a post position that has not seen a victory since 1972’s Riva Ridge.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.



Skinner Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Juan Hernandez will be on the back of Skinner for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This mark Hernandez’s first start in a Kentucky Derby. Hernandez has made a name for himself over the past decade racing in California. The Mexican native has a lifetime earnings of 68,401,936.

John Shirreffs, Skinner’s trainer, knows a thing or two about winning the Derby as a longshot. In 2005, Shirreffs served as the trainer to the Kentucky Derby winner Giacomo, who won at 50–1 odds.

Skinner went for a respectable auction price of $510,000, to C R K Stable LLC, whose best finish in the race came in 2020 with Honor A.P.

Skinner’s sire, Curlin, finished in the top three of each Triple Crown Race in 2007.

Horse Skinner Post Position 9 Odds +2500 Points 45 Jockey Juan Hernandez Trainer John Shirreffs Owner(s) C R K Stable LLC Breeder Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC Pedigree Curlin – Winding Way, by Malibu Moon Auction Price $510,000

Skinner Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Skinner enters Saturday’s race with a career record of 1-0-3 in six starts. The horse boasts an impressive Equibase speed figure of 104.

Though Skinner went for an auction price of over $500,000, the horse has only made about half of that back with career earnings of $216,300.

If Skinner were to win on Saturday, it will be from the back as the horse is a deep closer. This means that Skinner will go right to the back of the pack when the race begins before making a late charge to the front.

Career Record 6(1-0-3) Career Earnings $216,300 Earnings Per Start $36,050 Running Style Closer Equibase Speed Figure 104

Skinner Horse Pedigree

Curlin (USA) 2004 Smart Strike (CAN) 1992 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Raise a Native (USA) 1961 Gold Digger (USA) 1962 Classy ‘n Smart (CAN) 1981 Smarten (USA) 1976 No Class (CAN) 1974 Sherriff’s Deputy (USA) 1994 Deputy Minister (CAN) 1979 Vice Regent (CAN) 1967 Mint Copy (CAN) 1970 Barbarika (USA) 1985 Bates Motel (USA) 1979 War Exchange (USA) 1972 Winding Way (USA) 2009 Malibu Moon (USA) 1997 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Seattle Slew (USA) 1974 Weekend Surprise (USA) 1980 Macoumba (USA) 1992 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Maximova (FR) 1980 More Than Pretty (USA) 2003 More Than Ready (USA) 1997 Southern Halo (USA) 1983 Woodman’s Girl (USA) 1990 Pretty Livia (USA) 1998 Forest Wildcat (USA) 1991 Baby Jinx (USA) 1987

Skinner Past Performances and Results

Skinner has made six career starts. Its lone win came in the Maiden Special Weight back in January in Santa Anita. Skinner has run tough in its last two races, most notably coming in third at the Santa Anita Derby this past April.



Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure Santa Anita 4/8/2023 6 RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby (Gr. 1) 1 3 104 Santa Anita 3/4/2023 6 San Felipe Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 3 103 Santa Anita 2/12/2023 6 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 94 Santa Anita 10/8/2022 8 American Pharoah Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 6 62 Del Mar 9/11/2022 10 Runhappy Del Mar Futurity (Gr. 1) 1 3 77 Del Mar 7/24/2022 4 Maiden Special Weight N/A 5 69

