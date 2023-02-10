NFL News and Rumors

Skip Bayless Super Bowl Prediction: Travis Kelce Over 79.5 Receiving Yards

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
skip bayless

Super Bowl LVII is upon us, and fans are eager to see who will come out on top between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. But, before the big game, Skip Bayless is making his bold prediction. Bayless, known for his controversial opinions, has his sights set on Travis Kelce and his receiving yards in the Super Bowl.

Skip Bayless Says Kelce is the GOAT and Covers His Receiving Line on Sunday

Bayless predicts that Kelce will go over 79.5 receiving yards in the Super Bowl. He says, “Kelce is the best receiving tight end in the history of the NFL.” Bayless’ confidence in Kelce is understandable, as Kelce has been on a roll lately. Kelce has a touchdown in five straight postseason games and is proving to be a valuable asset to the Chiefs’ offense.

While lines vary with sportsbooks, BetOnline have set the Travis Kelce receiving yards line at 81.5. Both the over and under are currently available to back at -114, which means a wager of $114 would return $100, and an $11.40 wager would return $10 if the bet wins and so forth.

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards
 Odds Sportsbook
Over 81.5 -114 betonline ag
Under 81.5 -114 betonline ag

Bayless is not only confident in Kelce’s receiving yards, but he also thinks the game will go over. He predicts the score to be in the region of 30-27, which would make for a high-scoring and exciting game. Bayless’ predictions may not always be accurate, but his confidence in Kelce is definitely something to keep an eye on come Sunday.

Skip Bayless is known for his bold predictions and controversial opinions, and his latest prediction on Kelce is no exception. Regardless of whether Bayless’ prediction comes to fruition, fans can expect a thrilling game filled with excitement and surprises. Super Bowl LVII is sure to be a game that will go down in history and fans can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

NFL News and Rumors
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
David Evans

