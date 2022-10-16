Skylar Thompson Questionable To Return Vs Vikings

Skylar Thompson has been named as a questionable return for the Dolphins against the Vikings, after the backup QB injured his thumb in the second quarter.

Miami seem to have no luck in the quarterback department at the minute, as their third QB Skylar Thompson was forced to leave the field on Sunday against the Vikings.

Thompson remains questionable on a return to the field after half time with a thumb injury being evaluated over the break.

Injury Update | Skylar Thompson has a thumb injury on his right hand and his return is questionable. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 16, 2022

Miami’s first choice QB Tua Tagovailoa may have passed concussion protocol at the end of the week, however he wasn’t able to make the game on Sunday and remains sidelined with a concussion injury.

There is a lot of pressure on Thompson today who takes over from Tua and backup QB Teddy Bridgewater who was also sidelined with a concussion injury. The rookie has played well so far on his first career start however, with seven completions on 13 passes for 89 yards before he was forced to leave the field.

Bridgewater cleared concussion protocols in time for the game on Sunday and takes Thompson’s place against the Vikings while the rookie is evaluated.

