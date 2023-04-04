It’s one of the biggest weeks in golf as the PGA Tour gears up for the 87th edition of the Masters at Augusta National. Not only will it be an important weekend for the field, but newly added NBC commentators Brad Faxon and Smylie Kaufman are set to replace long-time golf announcers Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie, who are in their 70s, this year.

Golf fans got a glimpse of former PGA Tour player Smylie Kaufman at the PGA Championship. His sharp wit and player analysis stole the show and ultimately led to NBC and Golf Channel offering him a full-time position to take over for some of golf’s legends.

Smylie Kaufman’s Career on the PGA Tour

Kaufman had a very short career on the PGA Tour. The LSU graduate turned pro in 2014 and only won two professional events, one on the Korn Ferry Tour and the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in 2016.

At one point, Kaufman was as high as 48th in the world according to the Official World Golf Rankings. He played at the Masters in 2016, finished T12 at the 2017 Players Championship, and has been off the Tour since 2021.

Kaufman’s career has been riddled with wrist and elbow injuries, which have led to a series of poor performances. He was once a part of the spring break posse featuring Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler. However, his life on the PGA Tour was cut short by his ongoing injuries.

Smylie Kaufman Signed on with NBC and Golf Channel

According to Kaufman, he came to terms with the fact he didn’t have Thomas and Spieth’s game and looked to move on from playing on the Tour. He found a new path with commentating and was quickly brought onto the announcing crew, where he requested to be on the course.

If he couldn’t play golf, Kaufman wanted to be on the course to watch the players and bring a player’s perspective to the viewers. His first gig included the PGA Championship in 2022, where he used his combination of dry wit and southern drawl to charm viewers.

By 2023, he has officially become part of the Golf Channel commentator crew alongside Brad Faxon. Kaufman has called huge events so far this year, including the Players Championship, and he will be covering his first Masters in 2023.

Golf fans can expect Kaufman at the 2023 Masters, where he will hopefully deliver another amusing analysis of the game at one of the most historic events of the year.

Golf Betting Guides 2023