According to the American Gaming Association, 56.3 million Americans plan to participate in a bracket contest. One of those Americans participating in March Madness is Snoop Dogg, who revealed his 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket.

Snoop Dogg’s Picks

Snoop Dogg March Madness Bracket 2023

Snoop Dogg March Madness 2023 Predictions and Picks

Snoop’s Final Four includes No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Duke, No. 1 Houston, and No. 2 UCLA.

Alabama To Make Final Four +150

Snoop likes the top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (+150) to come out of the South Region. The Tide are led by their sensational freshman forward Brandon Miller, who was just named an AP First-Team All-American.

Duke To Make Final Four +450

In an upset, Snoop believes the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils will defeat the 10. USC Trojans in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four out of the East Region. Duke is one of the hottest teams in the country, winning nine straight games, including the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC.

Houston To Make Final Four +145

In the Midwest Region, Snoop is picking the top-seeded Houston Cougars to make the Final Four. All eyes are on the health of their first-team All-American guard Marcus Sasser, who went down in the AAC Tournament semifinals with a groin injury.

UCLA To Make Final Four +280

In the West Region, Snoop is picking the No. 2 UCLA Bruins to defeat the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four. Typically a USC fan, Snoop is siding with the Bruins and their second-team All-American forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. to make it to Final Four weekend.

UCLA To Win National Championship +1200

In the finals, Snoop has UCLA defeating Alabama for the National Championship. A win would mark UCLA’s first national title since 1995.

