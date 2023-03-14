College Basketball News and Rumors

Snoop Dogg Reveals March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, and Picks

Author image
Dan Girolamo
3 min read
AFC captain and recording artist Snoop Dogg

It’s time to fill out your bracket as the 2023 NCAA Tournament officially begins in Dayton with the First Four from March 14-15. According to the American Gaming Association, 56.3 million Americans plan to participate in a bracket contest. One of those Americans participating in March Madness is Snoop Dogg, who revealed his 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket.

Snoop Dogg’s Picks

Snoop Dogg March Madness Bracket 2023

Snoop Dogg March Madness 2023 Predictions and Picks

Snoop’s Final Four includes No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Duke, No. 1 Houston, and No. 2 UCLA.

Alabama To Make Final Four +150

Snoop likes the top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (+150) to come out of the South Region. The Tide are led by their sensational freshman forward Brandon Miller, who was just named an AP First-Team All-American.

Bet on Alabama (+150) at BetOnline

Duke To Make Final Four +450

In an upset, Snoop believes the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils will defeat the 10. USC Trojans in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four out of the East Region. Duke is one of the hottest teams in the country, winning nine straight games, including the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC.

Bet on Duke (+450) at BetOnline

Houston To Make Final Four +145

In the Midwest Region, Snoop is picking the top-seeded Houston Cougars to make the Final Four. All eyes are on the health of their first-team All-American guard Marcus Sasser, who went down in the AAC Tournament semifinals with a groin injury.

Bet on Houston (+145) at BetOnline

UCLA To Make Final Four +280

In the West Region, Snoop is picking the No. 2 UCLA Bruins to defeat the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four. Typically a USC fan, Snoop is siding with the Bruins and their second-team All-American forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. to make it to Final Four weekend.

Bet on UCLA (+280) at BetOnline

UCLA To Win National Championship +1200

In the finals, Snoop has UCLA defeating Alabama for the National Championship. A win would mark UCLA’s first national title since 1995.

Bet on UCLA (+1200) at BetOnline

College Basketball Betting Guides 2023

 

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
