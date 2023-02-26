News

Snyder to Bezos: NFL Commanders Not For Sale-To You

Jeff Bezos plans to own the NFL’s Washington Commanders are dead in the water. All because of a longstanding grudge held by team owner Daniel Snyder. 

No Go For Bezo’s

Bezos was informed by Bank of America that he is banned from making a bid for the team. The Amazon owner and one of the richest men in the world, knew of Snyder’s feelings but still hired an investment firm to explore making a bid.

Snyder’s reason for excluding Bezos from bidding on the team is deeply personal. He believes that the Washington Post, which Bezos has owned for 10 years, is responsible for uncovering unflattering information on Snyder which has put him in such a negative light among team owners.

Partner of the NFL

In fact last year, Amazon purchased the rights to Thursday Night Football, which led to record amount of new Amazon Prime subscriptions.

Aside from the Bezos ban, word is that the bidding process for the Commanders isn’t going how Snyder would like. Other NFL owners are of the opinion that he was never serious about selling the team. Snyder purchased the then Redskins in 1999 at a price of $800 million dollars.

Reportedly Snyder want’s $7 billion dollars for the team which would blow away the record $4.5 billion for the Denver Broncos which was set in 2022.

Can owners force Snyder to sell?

Snyder is under no requirement to sell at a price he deems low. He could just keep the team and take his chances that the NFL’s current investigation doesn’t hit him any harder than the last one did.

What’s more likely to happen is that  Snyder will be forced to give up the team. The owners meet on March 26 at which time the fate of the franchise is certain to be discussed. Colts owner Jim Irsay says that there are currently 24 owners who would vote to oust Snyder.

Once one of the most valuable franchises in sports, Snyder’s ownership has seen the Commanders’ value slip. It’s now sixth in the NFL at $5.6 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

 

