Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Friday November 25

After four compelling games yesterday with the likes of Switzerland, Brazil, Portugal and Uruguay in action, all eyes now turn to day six of the tournament with four games of soccer on show today. We have got you covered with our soccer parlay picks for each of the World Cup games on Friday 25 November.

Friday’s games we will provide free picks on are for Wales vs Iran and England vs USA in Group B, with Qatar vs Senegal and Netherlands vs Ecuador also on show from Group A.

World Cup Parlay Picks For Friday November 25, 2022

Our four picks on Day 6 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a parlay, comes out at odds of +1960 with BetOnline. We think this parlay has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash on Day 6 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $195.99 if you back our four parlays picks with BetOnline!

World Cup Parlay Pick 1: Wales to win @ +110 with BetOnline

Our first parlay pick for Friday’s World Cup action is for Wales to defeat Iran in Group B and take one step closer to the knockout stages. Iran showed they are extremely weak at the back, and with the likes of Gareth Bale, Dan James and Kieffer Moore in attack, Wales should be able to get on the scoresheet and have too much for Iran.

World Cup Parlay Pick 2: Senegal to win @ -155 with BetOnline

Our second parlay pick for Friday’s action is that Senegal will claim their first win of the 2022 World Cup by defeating the hosts Qatar in this Group A fixture. Qatar showed they are a weak side against Ecuador, and Senegal will be able to exploit this, They are the current Africa Cup of Nations champions and we think they will show their superiority here.

World Cup Parlay Pick 3: Netherlands HT/FT @ +165 with BetOnline

Up next in our parlay picks is that the Netherlands will make it two wins from two in Group A and defeat Ecuador with relative ease. The Netherlands are certainly a dark horse, and showed their strength in depth in their first game of the 2022 World Cup campaign by defeating the AFCON champions 2-0. We think they’ll be leading this one at both half-time and full-time.

World Cup Parlay Pick 4: England HT/FT @ +125 with BetOnline

Our fourth and final parlay pick on Friday is the same as the previous one in that we think England will be far too strong for the USA and will be ahead at the break and at full-time too. England showed just how strong their squad is in their 6-2 hammering of Iran on Monday, and they should again have far too much for this USA side.

