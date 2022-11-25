Soccer

Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Friday November 25

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
4 min read
England World Cup win against Iran
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

After four compelling games yesterday with the likes of Switzerland, Brazil, Portugal and Uruguay in action, all eyes now turn to day six of the tournament with four games of soccer on show today. We have got you covered with our soccer parlay picks for each of the World Cup games on Friday 25 November.

Friday’s games we will provide free picks on are for Wales vs Iran and England vs USA in Group B, with Qatar vs Senegal and Netherlands vs Ecuador also on show from Group A.

$1000 World Cup Free Bets For New Customers
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

World Cup Parlay Picks For Friday November 25, 2022

Our four picks on Day 6 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a parlay, comes out at odds of +1960 with BetOnline. We think this parlay has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash on Day 6 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $195.99 if you back our four parlays picks with BetOnline!

World Cup Parlay Picks - Friday November 25
World Cup Parlay Picks – Friday November 25

$1000 World Cup Free Bets For New Customers
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

Best World Cup Betting Sites

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

For more soccer betting sites in the US – compare the best World Cup betting sites and claim up to $6,000 in free bets.

World Cup Parlay Pick 1: Wales to win @ +110 with BetOnline

Our first parlay pick for Friday’s World Cup action is for Wales to defeat Iran in Group B and take one step closer to the knockout stages. Iran showed they are extremely weak at the back, and with the likes of Gareth Bale, Dan James and Kieffer Moore in attack, Wales should be able to get on the scoresheet and have too much for Iran.

Back Wales to win +110 @ BetOnline

World Cup Parlay Pick 2: Senegal to win @ -155 with BetOnline

Our second parlay pick for Friday’s action is that Senegal will claim their first win of the 2022 World Cup by defeating the hosts Qatar in this Group A fixture. Qatar showed they are a weak side against Ecuador, and Senegal will be able to exploit this, They are the current Africa Cup of Nations champions and we think they will show their superiority here.

Back Senegal to win -155 @ BetOnline

World Cup Parlay Pick 3: Netherlands HT/FT @ +165 with BetOnline

Up next in our parlay picks is that the Netherlands will make it two wins from two in Group A and defeat Ecuador with relative ease. The Netherlands are certainly a dark horse, and showed their strength in depth in their first game of the 2022 World Cup campaign by defeating the AFCON champions 2-0. We think they’ll be leading this one at both half-time and full-time.

Back Netherlands HT/FT +165 @ BetOnline

World Cup Parlay Pick 4: England HT/FT @ +125 with BetOnline

Our fourth and final parlay pick on Friday is the same as the previous one in that we think England will be far too strong for the USA and will be ahead at the break and at full-time too. England showed just how strong their squad is in their 6-2 hammering of Iran on Monday, and they should again have far too much for this USA side.

Back England HT/FT +125 @ BetOnline

Other Content You May Like

Topics  
Soccer Soccer Picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To Soccer

Soccer
Denmark vs Tunisia

The Most Goalless Games At A World Cup: 2022 On Track To Have Most Bore Draw’s Of All Time

Author image Olly Taliku  •  9h
Soccer
Canada Soccer Team - World Cup
Best Canada Betting Sites For Croatia vs Canada: World Cup Bonuses, Betting Offers & Promos
Author image Paul Kelly  •  14h
Soccer
Canada World Cup
How To Watch Croatia vs Canada Live Stream: Free World Cup 2022 Soccer Streams
Author image Paul Kelly  •  15h
Soccer
Neymar
Best Soccer Bet & World Cup Betting Picks For Today – Thursday 24th November
Author image Olly Taliku  •  15h
Soccer
usa v eng 4
Best Soccer Betting Sites For USA vs England: World Cup Bonuses, Betting Offers & Promos
Author image Andy Newton  •  15h
Soccer
usa v England 1
BetOnline Sports Betting Promos For USA vs England: Use Bonus Code Insiders For $1000 In World Cup Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  15h
Soccer
Canada 2022 World Cup
Canada vs Belgium World Cup Match Stats, Betting & Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 23 2022
More News
Arrow to top