Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Monday November 28

After the likes of some big nations such as Spain, Germany, Belgium and Croatia were all in action yesterday, attentions now turn to day nine of the tournament with four games of soccer on show today. We have got you covered with our soccer parlay picks for each of the World Cup games on Monday 28 November.

Monday’s games we will provide free picks on are for Cameroon vs Serbia and Brazil vs Switzerland in Group G, with South Korea vs Ghana and Portugal vs Uruguay in Group H.

World Cup Parlay Picks For Monday November 28, 2022

Our four picks on Day 9 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a parlay, comes out at odds of +2588 with BetOnline. We think this parlay has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash on Day 9 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $258.84 if you back our four parlays picks with BetOnline!

World Cup Parlay Pick 1: Serbia to win @ -140 with BetOnline

Despite losing their World Cup opener against Brazil, Serbia have a strong squad and came to the World Cup in good form. Cameroon don’t look one bit impressive, so we think this will be a routine win for Alexander Mitrovic and co.

World Cup Parlay Pick 2: Brazil to win to nil @ +155 with BetOnline

Brazil’s toughest test of their Group G campaign comes on Monday as the face Switzerland. Despite Neymar being ruled out for the remaining group stage games, Brazil have so much quality in their ranks that they should be able to beat the Swiss with relative ease. Brazil’s defense is solid too, with Thiago Silva at the core. We can see the five-time World Cup champions winning this one without conceding.

World Cup Parlay Pick 3: Draw in South Korea vs Ghana @ +215 with BetOnline

South Korea did well in game week one in drawing with Uruguay. Ghana did make it hard work for Portugal, but were defeated 3-2 by the 2016 European Championship champions. This one could a tight affair, and we think both sides will cancel each other out here. Expect a 0-0 or perhaps 1-1 here between Ghana and South Korea.

World Cup Parlay Pick 4: Portugal to win @ -105 with BetOnline

Our final parlay pick for Monday’s World Cup action is that Cristiano Ronaldo and co will defeat Luis Suarez and his teammates and qualify from Group H for the knockout stages. Portugal did ride their luck against Ghana, but ultimately got over the line with their class showing on route to a 3-2 victory. We can see Portugal edging this one in a tight affair again.

