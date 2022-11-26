Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Saturday November 26

There have already been a few huge upsets at the 2022 Word Cup so far, with the likes of Argentina and Germany losing as huge favorites. All eyes now turn to day seven of the tournament with four games of soccer on show today. We have got you covered with our soccer parlay picks for each of the World Cup games on Saturday 26 November.

Saturday’s games we will provide free picks on are for Tunisia vs Australia and France vs Denmark in Group D, with Poland vs Saudi Arabia and Argentina vs Mexico in Group C.

1. $1000 World Cup Free Bets For New Customers Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer

World Cup Parlay Picks For Saturday November 26, 2022

Our four picks on Day 7 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a parlay, comes out at odds of +2306 with BetOnline. We think this parlay has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash on Day 7 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $230.59 if you back our four parlays picks with BetOnline!

1. $1000 World Cup Free Bets For New Customers Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer

Best World Cup Betting Sites

1. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 2. $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 3. $750 Welcome Bonus Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 4. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 5. 125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer

For more soccer betting sites in the US – compare the best World Cup betting sites and claim up to $6,000 in free bets.

World Cup Parlay Pick 1: Tunisia to win @ +115 with BetOnline

Our first parlay pick for Saturday’s action from the 2022 Qatar World Cup is that Tunisia will pick up their first win of the campaign and will defeat Australia. Tunisia had a good draw with Denmark in the first round of fixtures, and had their own chances to win the game. We can see them being a bit too strong for the Aussies here in a tight affair.

World Cup Parlay Pick 2: Poland to win @ -134 with BetOnline

Our second parlay pick for Saturday’s World Cup games is that Poland will claim their first victory of the tournament as they play Saudi Arabia. Of course, Saudi Arabia shocked the world by coming from behind to beat Argentina, but we can see Robert Lewandowski and co getting their tactics right and having a it too much for the Saudi’s here.

World Cup Parlay Pick 3: France to win to nil @ +175 with BetOnline

After an impressive 4-1 win over the Aussies in the first round of World Cup fixtures, we are again backing France to be ahead after both 45 minutes and at full-time in their Group D game against Denmark. France have so much quality throughout their side, and we can see them winning this one comfortably too. Expect Kylian Mbappe to get on the scoresheet yet again.

World Cup Parlay Pick 4: Argentina HT/FT @ +130 with BetOnline

Our fourth and final parlay pick for Saturday’s World Cup action is that Lionel Messi and co will get back to winning ways and show the world why they were the second favorites to lift the World Cup trophy pre-tournament. Of course Mexico will fancy their chances after seeing Saudi Arabia defeat Argentina, but we think they will bounce back in a big way here.

Other Content You May Like