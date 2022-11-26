Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Sunday November 27

After the likes of holders France, Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland were all in action yesterday, attentions now turn to day eight of the tournament with four games of soccer on show today. We have got you covered with our soccer parlay picks for each of the World Cup games on Sunday 27 November.
Sunday’s games we will provide free picks on are for Japan vs Costa Rica and Spain vs Germany in Group E, with Belgium vs Morocco and Croatia vs Canada in Group F.
World Cup Parlay Picks For Sunday November 27, 2022
Our four picks on Day 8 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a parlay, comes out at odds of +3332 with BetOnline. We think this parlay has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash on Day 8 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $333.20 if you back our four parlays picks with BetOnline!
- Japan to win @ -225 with BetOnline
- Spain to win and BTTS @ +320 with BetOnline
- Belgium to win to nil @ +230 with BetOnline
- Canada double chance @ -140 with BetOnline
Best World Cup Betting Sites
For more soccer betting sites in the US – compare the best World Cup betting sites and claim up to $6,000 in free bets.
World Cup Parlay Pick 1: Japan to win @ -225 with BetOnline
Our first parlay pick for Sunday’s World Cup fixtures is that Japan will qualify for the knockout stages and defeat Costa Rica in the opening game of the day. Japan were super impressive against the Germans, and Costa Rica were poor against Spain. This should have a Japan win written all over it!
World Cup Parlay Pick 2: Spain to win and BTTS @ +320 with BetOnline
Spain vs Germany is the match of the day for sure, and we can see the 2014 World Cup champions coming out on top in a game where both teams find the back of the net. Spain looked amazing in their first game, netting seven times against Costa Rica. Germany need a win to keep their World Cup hopes alive, so they will be going for it too. Expect a few goals in this one and a Spain win for us.
World Cup Parlay Pick 3: Belgium to win to nil @ +230 with BetOnline
On paper, Belgium should have far too much for Morocco. The Belgians somewhat underperformed against Canada on Wednesday, and can count themselves lucky to get the win. Morocco had their chances against Croatia, but Belgium look stronger than Luka Modric and co. We expect Robert Martinez’s side to win this one and qualify for the knockout stages.
World Cup Parlay Pick 4: Canada double chance @ -140 with BetOnline
Our fourth and final parlay pick for Sunday’s World Cup action is that Canada will either beat Croatia or get a draw. Canada were highly impressive against Belgium, and deserved at least a point. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty, with the Maple Leafs missing too many chances overall. If they find their shooting boots for this one, they could cause huge threats for a Croatia side who underperformed against Morocco in their World Cup opener.
