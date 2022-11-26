Soccer Picks

Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Sunday November 27

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
4 min read
Spain World Cup
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

After the likes of holders France, Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland were all in action yesterday, attentions now turn to day eight of the tournament with four games of soccer on show today. We have got you covered with our soccer parlay picks for each of the World Cup games on Sunday 27 November.

Sunday’s games we will provide free picks on are for Japan vs Costa Rica and Spain vs Germany in Group E, with Belgium vs Morocco and Croatia vs Canada in Group F.

$1000 World Cup Free Bets For New Customers
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

World Cup Parlay Picks For Sunday November 27, 2022

Our four picks on Day 8 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a parlay, comes out at odds of +3332 with BetOnline. We think this parlay has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash on Day 8 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $333.20 if you back our four parlays picks with BetOnline!

World Cup Parlay Picks - Sunday November 27
World Cup Parlay Picks – Sunday November 27

$1000 World Cup Free Bets For New Customers
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

Best World Cup Betting Sites

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

For more soccer betting sites in the US – compare the best World Cup betting sites and claim up to $6,000 in free bets.

World Cup Parlay Pick 1: Japan to win @ -225 with BetOnline

Our first parlay pick for Sunday’s World Cup fixtures is that Japan will qualify for the knockout stages and defeat Costa Rica in the opening game of the day. Japan were super impressive against the Germans, and Costa Rica were poor against Spain. This should have a Japan win written all over it!

Back Japan to win -225 @ BetOnline

World Cup Parlay Pick 2: Spain to win and BTTS @ +320 with BetOnline

Spain vs Germany is the match of the day for sure, and we can see the 2014 World Cup champions coming out on top in a game where both teams find the back of the net. Spain looked amazing in their first game, netting seven times against Costa Rica. Germany need a win to keep their World Cup hopes alive, so they will be going for it too. Expect a few goals in this one and a Spain win for us.

Back Spain to win and BTTS +320 @ BetOnline

World Cup Parlay Pick 3: Belgium to win to nil @ +230 with BetOnline

On paper, Belgium should have far too much for Morocco. The Belgians somewhat underperformed against Canada on Wednesday, and can count themselves lucky to get the win. Morocco had their chances against Croatia, but Belgium look stronger than Luka Modric and co. We expect Robert Martinez’s side to win this one and qualify for the knockout stages.

Back Belgium to win to nil +230 @ BetOnline

World Cup Parlay Pick 4: Canada double chance @ -140 with BetOnline

Our fourth and final parlay pick for Sunday’s World Cup action is that Canada will either beat Croatia or get a draw. Canada were highly impressive against Belgium, and deserved at least a point. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty, with the Maple Leafs missing too many chances overall. If they find their shooting boots for this one, they could cause huge threats for a Croatia side who underperformed against Morocco in their World Cup opener.

Back Canada double chance -140 @ BetOnline

Other Content You May Like

Topics  
Soccer Soccer Picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To Soccer Picks

Soccer Picks
Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 at 2022 World Cup

Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Saturday November 26

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 25 2022
Soccer Picks
Canada 2022 World Cup
Croatia vs Canada Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group F
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 25 2022
Soccer Picks
Brazil World Cup
Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Thursday November 24
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 23 2022
Soccer Picks
Germany World Cup
Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Wednesday November 23
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 22 2022
Soccer Picks
Mbappe
Best Soccer Bet & World up Betting Picks For Today – Tuesday 22nd November
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 22 2022
Soccer Picks
Wales-v-USA
USA vs Wales Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group B
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 21 2022
Soccer Picks
Hawaii
Bet On The World Cup In OK With The Top 5 Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 18 2022
More News
Arrow to top