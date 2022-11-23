Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Wednesday November 23

After Saudi Arabia shocked Lionel Messi’s Argentina and holders France got off to a winning start against Australia yesterday, all eyes now turn to day four of the tournament with four games of soccer on show today. We have got you covered with our soccer parlay picks for today’s World Cup games on Wednesday 23 November.

Today’s games we will provide free picks on are for Morocco vs Croatia and Belgium vs Canada in Group F, as well as Germany vs Japan and Spain vs Costa Rica in Group E.

World Cup Parlay Picks For Wednesday November 23, 2022

Our four picks on Day 4 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a parlay, comes out at odds of +4459 with BetOnline. We think this parlay has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash on Day 4 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $445.93 if you back our four parlays picks with BetOnline! We have selected one betting pick from each of the four games today, thy are as follows:

World Cup Parlay Pick 1: Croatia to win to nil @ +225 with BetOnline

Despite being unbeaten in seven games and winning five of them, Morocco are up against it here as they face the 2018 World Cup runners-up, Croatia. Luka Modric and co perhaps overperformed back in 2018 in Russia, but they di have a squad full of talented players and are favorites to get off to a winning start here today. They themselves are unbeaten in six, winning their last five straight games.

Croatia don’t concede a lot of goals, and we think they will be able to score one or two whilst keeping a clean sheet at the back. For that reason our betting tip for this game is for Croatia to win to nil.

World Cup Parlay Pick 2: Germany -1.5 goals @ +125 with BetOnline

Germany have scored ten goals in their last five international games, including a 5-2 against the European Champions Italy and a 3-3 draw with England at Wembley Stadium. On their day, the Germans are as good as anyone, and could be a great shout for success here in Qatar this World Cup.

Japan have beaten the USA and South Korea recently to nil, but the Germans are completely different operators and we think Japan could really struggle with their attacking threat. Take Germany to win comfortably with -1.5 goals.

World Cup Parlay Pick 3: Both teams to score in Spain vs Costa Rica @ +190 with BetOnline

Costa Rica have a solid back line and don’t tend to concede too many goals. Spain of course are one of the favorites, and on their day can beat anybody. However, Spain’s defense is arguably their worst trait as a team, so they can tend to leak a few goals. We think they will still win the game, but do not be surprised to see Costa Rica score here.

World Cup Parlay Pick 4: Belgium HT/FT @ +115 with BetOnline

Our fourth and final parlay pick for today’s World Cup games is that Belgium will comprehensively beat Canada and will be ahead after both 45 minutes and 90 minutes. Belgium have reached the semi-finals in their last two major tournaments, and have such a strong squad with quality players like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku in their ranks.

They tend to score a lot of goals, and we think they could win this one comfortably against an inexperienced Canada side. Take Belgium to be winning at both half-time and full-time in this one.

