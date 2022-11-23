Soccer Picks

Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Wednesday November 23

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
5 min read
Germany World Cup
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

After Saudi Arabia shocked Lionel Messi’s Argentina and holders France got off to a winning start against Australia yesterday, all eyes now turn to day four of the tournament with four games of soccer on show today. We have got you covered with our soccer parlay picks for today’s World Cup games on Wednesday 23 November.

Today’s games we will provide free picks on are for Morocco vs Croatia and Belgium vs Canada in Group F, as well as Germany vs Japan and Spain vs Costa Rica in Group E.

$1000 World Cup Free Bets For New Customers
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

World Cup Parlay Picks For Wednesday November 23, 2022

Our four picks on Day 4 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a parlay, comes out at odds of +4459 with BetOnline. We think this parlay has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash on Day 4 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $445.93 if you back our four parlays picks with BetOnline! We have selected one betting pick from each of the four games today, thy are as follows:

Today's World Cup Parlay Picks
Today’s World Cup Parlay Picks

$1000 World Cup Free Bets For New Customers
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

Best World Cup Betting Sites

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

For more soccer betting sites in the US – compare the best World Cup betting sites and claim up to $6,000 in free bets.

World Cup Parlay Pick 1: Croatia to win to nil @ +225 with BetOnline

Despite being unbeaten in seven games and winning five of them, Morocco are up against it here as they face the 2018 World Cup runners-up, Croatia. Luka Modric and co perhaps overperformed back in 2018 in Russia, but they di have a squad full of talented players and are favorites to get off to a winning start here today. They themselves are unbeaten in six, winning their last five straight games.

Croatia don’t concede a lot of goals, and we think they will be able to score one or two whilst keeping a clean sheet at the back. For that reason our betting tip for this game is for Croatia to win to nil.

Back Croatia to win to nil +225 @ BetOnline

World Cup Parlay Pick 2: Germany -1.5 goals @ +125 with BetOnline

Germany have scored ten goals in their last five international games, including a 5-2 against the European Champions Italy and a 3-3 draw with England at Wembley Stadium. On their day, the Germans are as good as anyone, and could be a great shout for success here in Qatar this World Cup.

Japan have beaten the USA and South Korea recently to nil, but the Germans are completely different operators and we think Japan could really struggle with their attacking threat. Take Germany to win comfortably with -1.5 goals.

Back Germany -1.5 goals +125 @ BetOnline

World Cup Parlay Pick 3: Both teams to score in Spain vs Costa Rica @ +190 with BetOnline

Costa Rica have a solid back line and don’t tend to concede too many goals. Spain of course are one of the favorites, and on their day can beat anybody. However, Spain’s defense is arguably their worst trait as a team, so they can tend to leak a few goals. We think they will still win the game, but do not be surprised to see Costa Rica score here.

Back BTTS in Spain vs Costa Rica +190 @ BetOnline

World Cup Parlay Pick 4: Belgium HT/FT @ +115 with BetOnline

Our fourth and final parlay pick for today’s World Cup games is that Belgium will comprehensively beat Canada and will be ahead after both 45 minutes and 90 minutes. Belgium have reached the semi-finals in their last two major tournaments, and have such a strong squad with quality players like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku in their ranks.

They tend to score a lot of goals, and we think they could win this one comfortably against an inexperienced Canada side. Take Belgium to be winning at both half-time and full-time in this one.

Back Belgium HT/FT +115 @ BetOnline

Other Content You May Like

Topics  
Soccer Soccer Picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To Soccer Picks

Soccer Picks
Mbappe

Best Soccer Bet & World up Betting Picks For Today – Tuesday 22nd November

Author image Olly Taliku  •  17h
Soccer Picks
Wales-v-USA
USA vs Wales Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group B
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 21 2022
Soccer Picks
Hawaii
Bet On The World Cup In OK With The Top 5 Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 18 2022
Soccer Picks
usmnt
Bet On The World Cup In NH With The Top 5 New Hampshire Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 17 2022
Soccer Picks
Lionel Messi
Player of the Tournament tips: Who Leads the Race For the 2022 Golden Ball
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 17 2022
Soccer Picks
World-Cup-2022
World Cup 2022 Odds, Groups, Schedule And Picks For Qatar Tournament
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 14 2022
Soccer Picks
USMNT
How To Watch World Cup 2022 In USA For FREE: World Cup Soccer Streams USA
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 11 2022
More News
Arrow to top