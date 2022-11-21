Soccer

Soccer Same Game Parlay Betting Picks Today – Monday 21st November

Author image
Olly Taliku
3 min read
Christian Pulisic
The long wait for the USMNT to kick off their World Cup campaign is finally over and with a crunch game against Wales in the group B opener, we have picked out the best bets for Monday’s game including a Christian Pulisic pick.

USA vs Wales player prop Bets For Monday 21st November 2022

USA vs Wales Player Prop Bet 1: Christian Pulisic to score +333 @ BetOnline

The wait is finally over. USMNT get their 2022 World Cup underway on Monday with a tricky fixture against Wales that could prove to be pivotal in the group standings with England expected to top the group as the highest ranked team.

When looking at the USA squad one name in particular sticks out, the USMNT’s very own captain America – Christian Pulisic.

We are backing the Chelsea winger and USA captain to find the back of the net against Wales and with 22 international goals to his name already at the age of 24, it would be no surprise if Pulisic was to score.

Back Christian Pulisic to score +333 @ BetOnline

USA vs Wales Player Prop Bet 2: Kieffer Moore to score +333 @ BetOnline 

Kieffer Moore has talked a big game coming up to Qatar, with the Bournemouth striker saying he would ‘love to knock out England’ in the group stages and we are backing Moore to walk the walk in Wales’ opener against USA as we back him to score anytime.

Moore scored three goals in his last four Premier League games building up to the World Cup and we think that the strikers ability in the air will cause serious problems for the USMNT on Monday.

Back Kieffer Moore to score +333 @ BetOnline

USA vs Wales Player Prop Bet 3: Ethan Ampadu to be booked +275 @ BetOnline

Our card selection for this game goes to Wales and Spezia’s very own Ethan Ampadu. With three cards in just ten games so far this season, Ampadu is great value for a card at +275 with most bookmakers.

We are expecting a close match on Monday and the game could certainly boil over if the score remains close later in the game. Ampadu loves to dive into challenges and certainly isn’t afraid to get stuck into his opponents, this along with an electrifyingly quick USMNT attack could be the perfect combination for an Ampadu card.

Back Ethan Ampadu to be booked +275 @ BetOnline

Topics  
Soccer Soccer Picks
Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
