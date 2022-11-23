Soccer Same Game Parlay Betting Picks Today Wednesday 23 November

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is here and we have a soccer same game parlay for Belgium vs Canada which kicks-off at 2pm EST from Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Belgium vs Canada World Cup Same Game Parlay Picks
- Belgium to win @ -175 with BetOnline
- Kevin De Bruyne to score first @ +550 with BetOnline
- Belgium to win both halves @ +260 with BetOnline
Belgium vs Canada World Cup Same Game Parlay @ +1000 with BetOnline
RELATED: What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?
World Cup Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting OfferAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
Belgium vs Canada Pick 1: Red Devils To Win
Belgium enter the World Cup as one of the top ten favorites, but don’t possess as much firepower as the likes of Brazil, France, Argentina, England and others to be considered a real challenger.
However, the Red Devils still boast some world class talent in the squad with Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois being vocal leaders inside the dressing room in addition to the experience of Eden Hazard.
De Bruyne and Hazard have collectively assisted 45% of Belgium’s goals at major international tournaments since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil (18/40).
We’re backing Belgium to win on the occasion against Canada who are making their first World Cup appearance in 36 years.
Belgium vs Canada Pick 2: De Bruyne Opens The Scoring
It wouldn’t be right for anyone other than Manchester City’s maestro Kevin De Bruyne to open the scoring for Belgium at the World Cup and give the Red Devils a lead against Canada.
In the Premier League this season, the 31-year-old is first in assists (9) and key passes (47) but could be without Romelu Lukaku in the starting XI, who he has provided an assist for in four consecutive major tournaments.
De Bruyne finished second in SofaScore’s highest rated players across Europe’s top five leagues throughout the 2022/23 season, behind only Lionel Messi and ahead of Neymar, Erling Haaland and Joshua Kimmich.
Belgium vs Canada Pick 3: Belgian Dominance
With Canada making their first appearance at the tournament since 1986, we’re expecting some early nerves which Belgium’s expertise and experience could exploit.
Belgium are +260 to win both halves in their opening game of Group F, alongside Morocco and Croatia who will play on Wednesday morning as the final group games get underway on Thursday with G and H in action.
We’re backing the Belgian Red Devils to get the job done and kick their World Cup campaign off to a flyer.
Content You May Like
- Best Soccer Sites In The US – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on soccer
- Top 10 Soccer Betting Apps – That Have The Best USMNT World Cup Offers
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your World Cup soccer bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top-rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting.