Soccer star Kylian Mbappe attends Nets vs Spurs game

World Cup finalist and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe attended the recent Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs game in New York alongside teammate Achraf Hakimi.

Mbappe, widely regarded as one of the best soccer players in the world at the age of 24, is enjoying a mini vacation in the states and made an appearance at the Barclays Center on Monday night.

The Frenchman picked a good time to catch the red-hot Nets who are now on a 12-game win streak following their 139-103 blowout win over the Spurs thanks to a combined 52 points from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Mbappe was seen looking on in disbelief as Durant went to work on a helpless San Antonio defense, shooting 10/13 from two-point range and racking up 11 assists in 29 minutes.

Mbappe became the most expensive teenager in history after joining PSG from Monaco in 2017 for a reported €145 million fee plus €35 million in add-ons.

The World Cup winner in 2018 also took some time to share his top five NBA players; Durant, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum.

Mbappe was in attendance with good friend, PSG teammate and Morocco international Achraf Hakimi, who was knocked out of the World Cup by France in the semi-final last month.

Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi were in Brooklyn last night to take in a Nets game. ⚽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/qvoDIXgKFN — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 3, 2023

