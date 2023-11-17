Social Media Reacts To Shakur Stevenson’s Abysmal Performance

Shakur Stevenson faced Edwin De Los Santos in a highly anticipated bout for the vacant WBC lightweight title. Stevenson, known for his tactical offense and brilliant defense, aimed to capture a world championship in his second weight class. De Los Santos, with a 16-1 record, brought good power and an aggressive approach to the ring.

The fight, however, did not live up to the expectations. Stevenson secured a victory over De Los Santos in a manner that left much to be desired. The 12-round bout was characterized by non-action, drawing boos from the crowd and leaving many unimpressed. Stevenson acknowledged his subpar performance, stating, “I had a bad performance tonight, that’s all I’m really focused on.”

Shakur Stevenson: “I apologize to Floyd(Mayweather), Andre Ward and Terence Crawford. all my idols…They came out to see a great performance…and I put on a bad one.”#Boxing #StevensonDeLosSantos

🥊🥊🥊 🎥: @FightHubTV pic.twitter.com/lWkIWlA333 — Danny (@dantheboxingman) November 17, 2023

Despite the lackluster nature of the fight, Stevenson’s victory marked a significant achievement, making him a three-division world champion. He expressed his dissatisfaction with his performance, citing feeling unwell before the fight. Stevenson’s win, although not in the most impressive fashion, solidified his position as a formidable force in the boxing world.

Social media erupted with mixed reactions following the lackluster bout between Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos. Despite Stevenson’s victory, fans and pundits expressed disappointment with the overall performance, with many taking to X to voice their opinions.

Ryan Garcia reacts to Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos… pic.twitter.com/J7Wv4YHe0l — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 17, 2023

Bruh people really leaving while Shakur Stevenson is fighting 😳 wow Haney chants have started , this is actually a sight to behold wow 😯 pic.twitter.com/yZbEou76ZH — x (@napkingcolejr) November 17, 2023

I was hyping up Shakur Stevenson all night to my pops… pic.twitter.com/J913Ik4wVx — aaron (@yoaaron) November 17, 2023

The fight, while not delivering the expected excitement, showcased Stevenson’s ability to adapt and secure a victory even under challenging circumstances. As he continues his career, fans and pundits will be eager to see how he rebounds from this performance and what the future holds for the talented boxer.