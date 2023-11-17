Boxing News and Rumors

Social Media Reacts To Shakur Stevenson’s Abysmal Performance

Garrett Kerman
Shakur Stevenson

Shakur Stevenson faced Edwin De Los Santos in a highly anticipated bout for the vacant WBC lightweight title. Stevenson, known for his tactical offense and brilliant defense, aimed to capture a world championship in his second weight class. De Los Santos, with a 16-1 record, brought good power and an aggressive approach to the ring.

The fight, however, did not live up to the expectations. Stevenson secured a victory over De Los Santos in a manner that left much to be desired. The 12-round bout was characterized by non-action, drawing boos from the crowd and leaving many unimpressed. Stevenson acknowledged his subpar performance, stating, “I had a bad performance tonight, that’s all I’m really focused on.”

Despite the lackluster nature of the fight, Stevenson’s victory marked a significant achievement, making him a three-division world champion. He expressed his dissatisfaction with his performance, citing feeling unwell before the fight. Stevenson’s win, although not in the most impressive fashion, solidified his position as a formidable force in the boxing world.

Social media erupted with mixed reactions following the lackluster bout between Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos. Despite Stevenson’s victory, fans and pundits expressed disappointment with the overall performance, with many taking to X to voice their opinions.

The fight, while not delivering the expected excitement, showcased Stevenson’s ability to adapt and secure a victory even under challenging circumstances. As he continues his career, fans and pundits will be eager to see how he rebounds from this performance and what the future holds for the talented boxer.

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
