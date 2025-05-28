Tennis News and Rumors

Social Media Reacts To Tommy Paul Coming From Behind To Win French Open Round 2 Match

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul, who is the highest ranked American man (12th seed) left in the French Open draw, came from the jaws of defeat to win his second round match. Paul lost the first two sets before launching the comeback. He grinded his way through winning three sets.

Mardy Fish Led The Tommy Paul Charge

Retired American tennis player Mardy Fish was among the first who took to social media to tell people not to panic when Paul went down two sets.

LaylaLaVita responded by saying watching the match was “like watching a Rocky movie.”

Virgil Caine, who obviously heard about Paul’s recent truck issue, said: “Keep on Trucking”.

Gil Gross applauded Paul’s tenacity who is apparently dealing with an injury.

Paul is not the first American man to wage a serious comeback so far this year at the French Open.  Ben Shelton had to perform a similar incredible feat to get through the first round.  He got a walkover in the second round, enabling him more time to rest and recover for the third round.

As for Tommy Paul, he gets a day off before his Friday third round match against Karen Khachanov.

Can An American Man Win The French Open?

It is the age-old discussion that will happen each year until an American man adds his name to the French Open champions’ history alongside the most recent, Andre Agassi in 1999.  Can an American man win the French Open?

Anything is possible in a two-week tournament.  Luck, favorable weather, and scheduling can help the cause.  Paul and Shelton seem like the front runners this year with Taylor Fritz out, and Sebastian Korda and Jenson Brooksby playing each other in the second round, with the winner potentially meeting Frances Tiafoe in the third round.

The three favorites, in whatever order you prefer, are Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Jannik Sinner, but there is a lot of tennis yet to be played.

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Tommy Paul

Social Media Reacts To Tommy Paul Coming From Behind To Win French Open Round 2 Match

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6min
Tennis News and Rumors
Alycia Parks
Hailey Baptiste and Alycia Parks deliver first round upsets at 2025 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek
Top six intriguing second round matches at 2025 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  14h
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff and Chris Eubanks
Coco Gauff Responds To Chris Eubanks After Forgetting Rackets For French Open R1 Match
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 27 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
French Open
French Open Day 3 ATP Roundup: Jakub Mensik, Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic Make News
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 27 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Arthur Fils
French Open: Arthur Fils Gets First ATP French Open Win
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 26 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Rafael Nadal Roland Garros
French Open: In R1 Wins, Iga Swiatek And Paula Badosa Motivated By Rafael Nadal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 26 2025
More News
Arrow to top