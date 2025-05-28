Tommy Paul, who is the highest ranked American man (12th seed) left in the French Open draw, came from the jaws of defeat to win his second round match. Paul lost the first two sets before launching the comeback. He grinded his way through winning three sets.

TOMMY SURVIVES! Tommy Paul, a juniors champ here 10 years ago, comes back from two sets down to beat Martin Fucsovics 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 to reach the 3rd round at #RolandGarros. Fucsovics served for the match in the 4th set. Big big escape. pic.twitter.com/mAnlWws3GO — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 28, 2025

Mardy Fish Led The Tommy Paul Charge

Retired American tennis player Mardy Fish was among the first who took to social media to tell people not to panic when Paul went down two sets.

Tommy Paul fan club member checking in. Settle in guys, here we come… — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) May 28, 2025

LaylaLaVita responded by saying watching the match was “like watching a Rocky movie.”

Virgil Caine, who obviously heard about Paul’s recent truck issue, said: “Keep on Trucking”.

Gil Gross applauded Paul’s tenacity who is apparently dealing with an injury.

Without way above average toughness and pain tolerance, there’s zero chance Tommy Paul wins that tennis match. How many players have you seen pull off 2-0 while obviously hurt? Even finding the mental willpower to do that is a feat. — Gill Gross 🧱 (@Gill_Gross) May 28, 2025

Paul is not the first American man to wage a serious comeback so far this year at the French Open. Ben Shelton had to perform a similar incredible feat to get through the first round. He got a walkover in the second round, enabling him more time to rest and recover for the third round.

As for Tommy Paul, he gets a day off before his Friday third round match against Karen Khachanov.

Can An American Man Win The French Open?

It is the age-old discussion that will happen each year until an American man adds his name to the French Open champions’ history alongside the most recent, Andre Agassi in 1999. Can an American man win the French Open?

Anything is possible in a two-week tournament. Luck, favorable weather, and scheduling can help the cause. Paul and Shelton seem like the front runners this year with Taylor Fritz out, and Sebastian Korda and Jenson Brooksby playing each other in the second round, with the winner potentially meeting Frances Tiafoe in the third round.

The three favorites, in whatever order you prefer, are Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Jannik Sinner, but there is a lot of tennis yet to be played.