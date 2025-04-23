Sodiq Yusuff Set to Return at Lightweight Against Mairon Santos at UFC Vegas 106

Sodiq “Super” Yusuff is set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 106, moving up to lightweight to take on surging Brazilian prospect Mairon “The Legend” Santos. The matchup, recently announced by Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, comes at a pivotal moment for both fighters. Yusuff is eager to bounce back from consecutive losses, while Santos looks to cement his status as a future contender.

Yusuff Seeks Redemption After Tough Stretch

Yusuff (13-4) has been a staple of the UFC featherweight division since his debut in 2018, known for his explosive striking and resilience. The Nigerian-American, fighting out of Team Lloyd Irvin, built a reputation with notable wins over Gabriel Benítez, Andre Fili, and Alex Caceres, showcasing a blend of power and technical prowess. However, the past year has been challenging for “Super,” who suffered a unanimous decision loss to Edson Barboza in October 2023 and then a first-round TKO defeat to Diego Lopes at UFC 300 this April. Despite these setbacks, Yusuff remains a dangerous threat, with six knockouts and a “Fight of the Night” bonus to his name.

The move to lightweight could signal a new chapter for Yusuff, whose aggressive style and athleticism may translate well in the 155-pound division. With a professional record of 13 wins (6 by KO, 1 by submission, 6 by decision) and 4 losses, Yusuff is determined to reassert himself in the UFC hierarchy.

Mairon Santos: The Prospect Rises

Standing across from Yusuff will be Mairon Santos (16-1), a 24-year-old Brazilian phenom who has quickly become one of the most intriguing prospects in the UFC. Nicknamed “The Legend,” Santos is riding a four-fight win streak, including a recent split decision victory over Francis Marshall at UFC 313 in March 2025. Santos, who trains out of Xtreme Couture, has demonstrated a well-rounded game with eight wins by knockout and a reputation for relentless pressure and finishing ability.

Santos’ only career loss came in 2022, but he has since rebounded with impressive performances, including a highlight-reel KO of Kaan Ofli and a successful run on The Ultimate Fighter, where he captured attention with his dynamic striking. At 5’9” with a 72-inch reach, Santos matches up well physically with Yusuff and brings a youthful energy and hunger to the matchup.

High Stakes at UFC Vegas 106

This lightweight clash at UFC Vegas 106 carries significant implications for both fighters. For Yusuff, it’s a chance to reinvent himself in a new division and prove he still belongs among the UFC’s elite after a tough run at featherweight. For Santos, it’s an opportunity to notch the biggest win of his career and announce himself as a legitimate threat in one of the promotion’s deepest divisions.

With both men known for their striking and finishing instincts, fans can expect fireworks when Yusuff and Santos collide. The bout is a classic crossroads fight: a veteran seeking redemption versus a rising star eager to make his mark. As UFC Vegas 106 approaches, all eyes will be on this pivotal lightweight showdown.