SoFi Stadium To Host Super Bowl 2027 For Second Time In 5 Years

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
SoFi Stadium has developed a reputation for hosting some of the most high-profile sporting events. Now, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and L.A. Chargers is set to add another major event to its résumé.

After hosting the Super Bowl LVI in 2022, SoFi Stadium is expected to be named the next host of the Big Game in 2027. The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday, marking the second time in five years that the Los Angeles area will host the game.

The league hasn’t allowed a city to host two Super Bowls in such a short period of time since Miami hosted the Big Game twice in a four-year span in 2007 and 2010.

“We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium, and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable. The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicenter of sports, entertainment and culture.”

Super Bowl LXI Will Be Hosted at SoFi Stadium

On Tuesday, there was an official NFL league meeting for all 32 teams in Texas. There were a lot of things left to vote on, including the NFL traveling to Sao Paulo, Brazil next year and the site of Super Bowl LXI in 2027.

The Super Bowl is expected to return to the greater Los Angeles area. It will coincide with the 60th anniversary of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which hosted Super Bowl I in 1967. SoFi hosting Super Bowl LXI will mark the ninth time Southern California has hosted the Big Game. Only New Orleans (10) and South Florida (11) have hosted it more times.

SoFi Stadium’s Marquee Events

SoFi Stadium is one of the newest editions in the NFL, opening in 2020. It took around four years to build the 298-acre complex, which seats up to 70,240 people. The construction cost was an estimated $5-6 billion and it’s one of the nicest stadiums in the league.

The stadium is able to extend to 100,240 seats for major events. As a result, it’s been chosen to host some of the biggest sporting events in the U.S. over next few years, including the FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

SoFi Stadium already hosted the Super Bowl in 2022, meaning this will be the second time in five years that Los Angeles will host the Big Game. The NFL hasn’t repeated a Super Bowl site in such a short period of time since the Miami Dolphins hosted Super Bowl XLI and again three years later.

Check out all the big events that SoFi Stadium is set to host in the next four years.

  • NFL Super Bowl (2022)
  • CFP National Championship (2023)
  • Wrestlemania 39 (2023)
  • Copa America (2024)
  • FIFA World Cup (2026)
  • NFL Super Bowl LXI (2027)
  • Summer Olympics (2028)
NFL News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
