Tennis News and Rumors

Sons Of Lindsay Davenport And Lleyton Hewitt Competing In French Open Juniors

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
French Open Juniors

Grand Slam champions and International Tennis Hall of Famers Lindsay Davenport and Lleyton Hewitt find themselves in the role of tennis parents as their sons Jagger Leach and Cruz Hewitt are competing in the French Open Juniors Competition.

Jagger Leach will turn 18 later this month.  He originally committed to TCU to play tennis but has since changed his mind and will compete for Stanford beginning in the Fall of 2025.

He is in contention at the French Open Juniors in both singles and doubles.  In his recent doubles match, he played against and defeated Cruz Hewitt’s doubles team.

Cruz Hewitt is 16 years old and has been on the tennis scene his entire life.  When he is not playing, he can be seen at United Cup and Davis Cup Team Australia events where his dad is frequently a coach or captain.

Does success in French Open Juniors translate to the ATP and WTA levels?

Of course, there is no guarantee that success at the junior level at any Grand Slam translates to the senior level.  Players taking the college route, as Jagger Leach plans to do, are not as involved in juniors, but it does not hinder their success.  Recent examples include John Isner, Danielle Collins, Ben Shelton, and Emma Navarro.

There are players who win at junior level and go on to be successful at the senior level.  This year’s French Open quarterfinalist, Tommy Paul, is a former French Open Juniors champion (2015). Other noteworthy French Open Juniors Champions include Stan Wawrinka, Gael Monfils, Andrey Rublev, Alexei Popyrin, and Holger Rune. Prior to Tommy Paul’s win in 2015, the most recent American French Open Juniors Champion was Bjorn Fratangelo in 2011.  He is the husband and coach of 2025 Australian Open Champion Madison Keys.

2025 French Open semifinalist Lorenzo Musetti is a former Australian Open Juniors Champion.

One other noteworthy juniors fact: in 2015, Tommy Paul, Reillly Opelka, and Taylor Fritz swept the French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open juniors titles.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
French Open Juniors

Sons Of Lindsay Davenport And Lleyton Hewitt Competing In French Open Juniors

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
Tennis News and Rumors
Lorenzo Musetti
Lorenzo Musetti Advances To French Open Semifinals Amid Ball Kicking Controversy
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
Tennis News and Rumors
Madison Keys and Coco Gauff
Star Spangled French Open QF Preview: Coco Gauff vs. Madison Keys
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 2 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
French Open QF: Novak Djokovic Plays Top 5 Player For 1st Time Since Australian Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 2 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Tim Henman
Tim Henman Believes Tennis Needs To Revamp Schedule
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 1 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Elina Svitolina
Elina Svitolina Knocks Out 2024 French Open Finalist Jasmine Paolini
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 1 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Amanda Anisimova
Four best women’s matches in fourth round of 2025 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 31 2025
More News
Arrow to top