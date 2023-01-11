The PGA Tour continues in Hawaii as the PGA Tour heads to Oahu, Hawaii for the classic 2023 Sony Open. The field will be led by Tom Kim, who is the odds-on favorite to win, along with the defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. For golf fans looking for more value against a thin field, Kyoung-Hoon Lee leads our list of potential longshot bets at the 2023 Sony Open.

Sony Open 2023 Longshot Bets

While there isn’t a lot of tournament history yet, the Waialae will host a weaker field making the longshots even more valuable this weekend.

Tom Kim is favored to win the 2023 Sony Open, but there is a lot of value in the longshots this weekend at Waialae. At +3300 odds, K.H Lee leads the list of the best longshot bets this weekend, which also includes two golfers with more than +10000 odds to win the tournament.

Continue reading for some of the best longshot bets at the 2023 Sony Open.

1. Kyoung-Hoon Lee — +3300

One of the best value picks, Kyoung-Hoon Lee has slid under the radar heading into the week.

He had some good results with a T-7 finish at the Sentry Test of Champions. Lee also had a solo third win at the CJ Cup.

That gives him some pretty strong results in two really excellent fields.

He also had an impressive Presidents Cup run and has a legitimate top-five upside.

Look for Lee to be among the contenders on Sunday afternoon.

2. Taylor Montgomery— +4000

For golf fans looking for an edge, Taylor Montgomery is the only player in the field with better strokes gained/total mark than Kim in the last 36 rounds. Montgomery is gaining 1.69 strokes per round, which is way above anyone else in the field. In the fall, Montgomery had six top-15 finishes and is the leading candidate for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. At +4000 odds, there are plenty of reasons to take a shot with Montgomery in Hawaii.

3. Alex Smalley — +6000

Alex Smalley had a very successful run in the fall with three top-20 finishes. Smalley posted a T-11 finish in Bermuda, a T-4 appearance in Houston, and rounded out the season with a T-5 finish at the RSM Classic. Over those 12 rounds, Smalley was able to gain strokes to the field in 11 of them. During his run, he gained two-plus strokes seven times, showing that he can catch fire at any time. He’ll be red hot heading into Oahu this weekend.

4. Will Gordon — +13500

Just like Smalley, Gordon had a successful fall season and will be one of the best longshots to look at this weekend.

In the fall, Gordon made all seven cuts and will look to continue where he left off. In 2022 Gordon finished with a T-15 finish at the RSM Classic. It marked the 12th consecutive event that he gained strokes to the field.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship, Gordon led for the first time in his career. While Gordon has no experience at the Sony Open, he is fourth on the Tour with 127 total birdies. Look for Gordon to be in contention over the first two days.

5. David Lingmerth— +18500

Despite missing the last five cuts in his last eight starts, David Lingmerth has some of the best stats in the field. In his past 12 rounds, Lingmerth has gained at least three strokes to the field seven different times, which is the best mark of anyone at Waialae.