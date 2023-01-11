Sony Open 2023: Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather Forecast

The PGA Tour will head to Waialae Country Club for the 2023 Sony Open this weekend. While players look to brush off some rust and nerves for the beginning of the PGA Tour, it’s a weaker field at Waialae Country Club.

The 7,044, par 70, Raynor-designed course is one of the shortest courses players will see on the PGA Tour. With a beautiful weekend ahead of us in Oahu, Hawaii, it’ll be some exciting rounds of golf being played at Waialae Country Club.

Scroll down below for more information about the 2023 Sony Open tee times, field, odds, and weather forecast.

Sony Open 2023 Field

The Sony Open will mark the first time there will be a full-field competing in 2023. While the field is thin, there is a lot of value in longshot players heading into the weekend.

After a great start to the fall season, Tom Kim leads the field with the best odds to win. The rising star has three top-20 finishes and a win to start this season. He heads in from Kapalua Plantation Course with a T5 finish.

The field will also feature Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Billy Horschel, and the defending Sony Open Champion Hideki Matsuyama. With a weaker field in O’ahu, golf fans can expect the favorites to be contending on Sunday.

Sony Open 2023 Tee Times

The PGA Tour resumes on Thursday, January 12 at Waialae Golf Course at 12:10 p.m. ET. Brendan Steele, Jonathan Byrd, and Matthias Schwab will be the first group to tee off at the Sony Open at 12:10 p.m. ET. Round 1 will wrap up at 6:40 pm when Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat, and Blaze Akana tee off from the back nine.

Round 2 begins on Friday with Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, and Brian Stuard beginning the day at 12:10 pm.

Scroll down below for a complete Sony Open time list and the featured groups to look out for.

Sony Open 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

There are a few exciting pairings at Waialae golf course this weekend. The Sony Open defending champion Hideki Matsuyama will tee off with favorite Sunjae Im and Adam Scott at 5:40 p.m. on the front nine.

Jordan Spieth will be in the mix with Billy Horschel and Zach Johson teeing off at 1:00 p.m. ET on the back nine.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

1:00 p.m. ET: J.J Spaun, Ryan Breham, Webb Simpson

1:00 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson

5:30 p.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

5:40 p.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

12:10 p.m. Brendan Steele, Jonathan Byrd, Matthias Schwab 12:10 p.m.* Troy Merritt, Kyle Stanley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:20 p.m. Michael Kim, Parker McLachlin, Doc Redman 12:20 p.m.* Emiliano Grillo, Chesson Hadley, Alex Smalley 12:30 p.m. Andrew Putnam, K.J. Choi, Mark Hubbard 12:30 p.m.* Chris Kirk, Maverick McNealy, Kelly Kraft 12:40 p.m. Stewart Cink, Si Woo Kim, Jim Herman 12:40 p.m.* Chad Ramey, Lucas Glover, Cam Davis 12:50 p.m. Adam Svensson, Harris English, Michael Thompson 12:50 p.m.* Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Matt Kuchar 1 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Ryan Brehm, Webb Simpson 1 p.m.* Billy Horschel, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson 1:10 p.m. Ryan Moore, Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy 1:10 p.m.* Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Austin Smotherman 1:20 p.m. Nate Lashley, Scott Piercy, Brandon Wu 1:20 p.m.* Adam Schenk, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok 1:30 p.m. Kevin Yu, MJ Daffue, Vincent Norrman 1:30 p.m.* Justin Suh, Eric Cole, Matti Schmid 1:40 p.m. Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy, Kohei Okada (a) 1:40 p.m.* Erik Barnes, Sam Stevens, Cole Hammer 1:50 p.m. Dylan Wu, Carson Young, Danny Guise 1:50 p.m.* Davis Thompson, Tano Goya, Kaito Onishi 2 p.m. Harry Hall, Kyle Westmoreland, Yuto Katsuragawa 2 p.m.* Paul Haley II, Trevor Werbylo, Austen Truslow 4:50 p.m. Peter Malnati, Denny McCarthy, Kurt Kitayama 4:50 p.m.* Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Brian Stuard 5 p.m. Patton Kizzire, David Lingmerth, Hayden Buckley 5 p.m.* Ryan Palmer, Kevin Streelman, Aaron Rai 5:10 p.m. Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Stephan Jaeger 5:10 p.m.* Keith Mitchell, Jimmy Walker, Byeong Hun 5:20 p.m. Robert Streb, Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor 5:20 p.m.* K.H. Lee, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland 5:30 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes 5:30 p.m.* Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd 5:40 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott 5:40 p.m.* Danny Lee, David Lipsky, Greyson Sigg 5:50 p.m. Corey Conners, Rory Sabbatini, Jerry Kelly 5:50 p.m.* Adam Long, Austin Cook, Ben Martin 6 p.m. Nick Hardy, Ben Taylor, Harrison Endycott 6 p.m.* Joseph Bramlett, Zecheng Dou, Brandon Matthews 6:10 p.m. Taylor Montgomery, Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa 6:10 p.m.* Michael Gligic, Nico Echavarria, Jesse Mueller 6:20 p.m. Ben Griffin, Augusto Núñez, Keita Nakajima 6:20 p.m.* Robby Shelton, Andrew Novak, Joseph Winslow 6:30 p.m. Harry Higgs, Will Gordon, Kazuki Higa 6:30 p.m.* Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, Michael Castillo 6:40 p.m. S.H. Kim, Anders Albertson, George Markham 6:40 p.m.* Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat, Blaze Akana

Note: * indicates Hole 10 tee off

Sony Open 2023 Featured Groups for Round 2

For Round 2, Im, the defending Sony Open winner Matsuyama and Scott kick off the early group at 1:00 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, JJ Spaun and company will tee off in the afternoon at 5:40 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll list the tee times for the pairings to watch out for in Round 2 of the Sony Open.

12:50 p.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

1:00 p.m. ET :Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott

5:40 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson

5:40 p.m. ET: J.J Spaun, Ryan Breham, Webb Simpson

Check out the chart below for a list of all the Round 2 tee times at the 2023 Sony Open.

12:10 p.m. Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Brian Stuard 12:10 p.m.* Peter Malnati, Denny McCarthy, Kurt Kitayama 12:20 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Kevin Streelman, Aaron Rai 12:20 p.m.* Patton Kizzire, David Lingmerth, Hayden Buckley 12:30 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Jimmy Walker, Byeong Hun 12:30 p.m.* Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Stephan Jaeger 12:40 p.m. K.H. Lee, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland 12:40 p.m.* Robert Streb, Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor 12:50 p.m. Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd 12:50 p.m.* Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes 1 p.m. Danny Lee, David Lipsky, Greyson Sigg 1 p.m.* Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott 1:10 p.m. Adam Long, Austin Cook, Ben Martin 1:10 p.m.* Corey Conners, Rory Sabbatini, Jerry Kelly 1:20 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Zecheng Dou, Brandon Matthews 1:20 p.m.* Nick Hardy, Ben Taylor, Harrison Endycott 1:30 p.m. Michael Gligic, Nico Echavarria, Jesse Mueller 1:30 p.m.* Taylor Montgomery, Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa 1:40 p.m. Robby Shelton, Andrew Novak, Joseph Winslow 1:40 p.m.* Ben Griffin, Augusto Núñez, Keita Nakajima 1:50 p.m. Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, Michael Castillo 1:50 p.m.* Harry Higgs, Will Gordon, Kazuki Higa 2 p.m. Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat, Blaze Akana 2 p.m.* S.H. Kim, Anders Albertson, George Markham 4:50 p.m. Troy Merritt, Kyle Stanley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4:50 p.m.* Brendan Steele, Jonathan Byrd, Matthias Schwab 5 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Chesson Hadley, Alex Smalley 5 p.m.* Michael Kim, Parker McLachlin, Doc Redman 5:10 p.m. Chris Kirk, Maverick McNealy, Kelly Kraft 5:10 p.m.* Andrew Putnam, K.J. Choi, Mark Hubbard 5:20 p.m. Chad Ramey, Lucas Glover, Cam Davis 5:20 p.m.* Stewart Cink, Si Woo Kim, Jim Herman 5:30 p.m. Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Matt Kuchar 5:30 p.m.* Adam Svensson, Harris English, Michael Thompson 5:40 p.m. Billy Horschel, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson 5:40 p.m.* J.J. Spaun, Ryan Brehm, Webb Simpson 5:50 p.m. Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Austin Smotherman 5:50 p.m.* Ryan Moore, Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy 6 p.m. Adam Schenk, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok 6 p.m.* Nate Lashley, Scott Piercy, Brandon Wu 6:10 p.m. Justin Suh, Eric Cole, Matti Schmid 6:10 p.m.* Kevin Yu, MJ Daffue, Vincent Norrman 6:20 p.m. Erik Barnes, Sam Stevens, Cole Hammer 6:20 p.m.* Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy, Kohei Okada (a) 6:30 p.m. Davis Thompson, Tano Goya, Kaito Onishi 6:30 p.m.* Dylan Wu, Carson Young, Danny Guise 6:40 p.m. Paul Haley II, Trevor Werbylo, Austen Truslow 6:40 p.m.* Harry Hall, Kyle Westmoreland, Yuto Katsuragawa

Note: * indicates Hole 10 tee off

Sony Open 2023 Odds | Odds to Win Sony Open 2023

After experiencing many changes in elevation at the Kapalua Plantation Course, the PGA Tour looks to slow things down with the Waialae golf course. The par 70 Raynor course is made for precision strikers.

For the 2023 Sony Open, Kim is the favorite to win with +1000 odds at the best golf betting sites. While Sungjae Im sits with the second-best odds at +1300. The defending Sony Open champion, Hideki Matsuyama comes in at +1800 odds to win this weekend.

Below, we’ll break down the top 25 Sony Open odds from BetOnline, one of the top US sportsbooks.

Sony Open Golfers Sony Open Odds Play Tom Kim +1000 Sungjae Im +1300 Jordan Spieth +1600 Brian Harman +1700 Hideki Matsuyama +1800 Russell Henley +2000 Corey Conners +2200 Tom Hoge +2400 Keith Mitchell +3300 Cameron Davis +3300 Kyoung-Hoon Lee +3300 Billy Horschel +3500 Keegan Bradley +3500 Taylor Montgomery +4000 Adam Scott +4000 Si Woo Kim +4000 JJ Spaun +4000 Andrew Putnam +4000 JT Poston +4000 Maverick McNealy +4500 Harris English +4500 Kurt Kityama +5500 Matt Kuchar +5500 Mackenize Hughes +5500 Emiliano Grillo +6000

Sony Open 2023 Weather Forecast

It’s shaping up to be a good weekend of golf at Waialae Country Club. The skies seem to be clear except for Saturday afternoon, where there is a chance of rainfall. However, the wind shouldn’t be much of a factor at all this weekend with more than ideal temperatures and forecast in O’ahu, Hawaii.

Check out the chart below for the 2023 Sony Open weather forecast.