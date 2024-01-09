Sony Open in Hawaii 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

The PGA Tour continues the Hawaii leg as the 2024 Sony Open prepares to tee off on Thursday, January 11. Find the 2024 Sony Open odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

It’s the first full field of the year as some of the world’s top golfers, including last week’s winner Chris Kirk, head to Honolulu for the Sony Open. This week, the Sony Open field will take on the difficult Waialae Country Club, where a low-scoring weekend is expected.

While some of the world’s top players are skipping the tournament, it will still feature 20 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Ludvig Aberg hopes to continue where he left off last week when he finished the Sentry with -10 in the final round. He opens as the favorite with +1200 odds. The top five contenders round out with Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600), Tyrrell Hatton (+1600), Russell Henley (+1800), and Brian Harman (+2200).

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Sony Open 2024

How to Watch Sony Open 2024

🏌 PGA Tour Event: Sony Open 2024

Sony Open 2024 📅 Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024

Thursday, January 11, 2024 🏆 Sony Open 2023 Winner: Si-Woo Kim

Si-Woo Kim 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Sony Open Purse: $7,900,000

$7,900,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: Wai’alae Country Club | Honolulu, Hawaii

Wai’alae Country Club | Honolulu, Hawaii 🎲 Sony Open 2024 Odds: Ludvig Aberg +1200 | Matt Fitzpatrick +1600 | Tyrrell Hatton +1600 | Russell Henley +1800 | Brian Harman +2200

Sony Open 2024 Odds

The PGA Tour will be stopping at Wai’alae Country Club for the 2024 Sony Open. It’s the second event of the year and some of the best golfers in the world will be in action this week.

The Wai’alae Country Club is considered a challenging course for new players. Generally, golfers with strong short irons have found success on the course. The Wai’alae Club features tree-lined fairways and sharp doglegs which will play a role in distance off the tee.

The field will be highlighted by Ludvig Aberg, who opened as the favorite at +1200 following a top-50 finish last week. Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, and Tyrrell Hatton also find themselves near the top of the odds board with +1600 odds, while Russell Henley is not far behind at +1800.

Check out the complete Sony Open Open 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Sony Open 2024 Odds Ludvig Aberg +1200 Matt Fitzpatrick +1600 Collin Morikawa +1600 Tyrrell Hatton +1600 Russell Henley +1800 Brian Harman +2200 Corey Conners +2500 Chris Kirk +2800 Eric Cole +3000 Sahith Theegala +3000 Will Zalatoris +3500 J.T. Poston +3500 Cameron Davis +4000 Hideki Matsuyama +4000 Si Woo Kim +4000 Byeong-Hun An +4000 Justin Rose +4000 Brendon Todd +4500 Denny McCarthy +4500 Stephan Jaeger +4500 Matt Kuchar +4500 Akshay Bhatia +5000 Harris English +5000 Adam Hadwin +5000 Keith Mitchell +5000 Alex Noren +5500 Keegan Bradley +6000 Lucas Glover +6000 Luke List +6000 Ben Griffin +6000 Billy Horschel +6000

Sony Open 2024 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2024 Sony Open:

Tyrrell Hatton (+1600)

It’s been a few years since Tyrrell Hatton has hoisted a trophy. Last season, Hatton had a pretty solid year and capped off his season with Team Europe’s Ryder Cup win. He is one of the best iron players in the field and has shown to be a strong Bermuda putter.

Since the Wai’alae is known to be a low-scoring affair, Hatton has the skill set to hold his ground with the best. He ranks in the top three in the field in birdies or better gained and his game will fit perfectly to the course. Bet on Hatton to win the 2024 Sony Open at +1600 odds.

Corey Conners (+2500)

Some of the key factors to look for at Wai’alae are strong-iron play and course experience. The fairways are narrow and players will need to be accurate off the tee. As a result, one of the best contenders to look at this weekend includes Corey Conners, who has made every single cut at this event in his career.

The Canadian has four consecutive top-12 finishes and has gained 7.5 strokes in ball striking in three of his last four starts. He had a strong start at the Sentry and ranked in the top 10 in strokes gained off the tee and strokes approach.

Si Woo Kim (+4000)

The 2023 defending champion, Si Woo Kim is priced fairly long this weekend. He will have a chance to become the first player in the last decade to defend his Sony Open title since Jimm Walker in 2014.

Kim is coming off a solid start at the Sentry, where he finished T25 in the field. He has a strong record at Wai’alae as well, making five of six cuts in his career. He has a solo fourth finish in 2016 along with his 2023 win.

At the Waialae course, he gained strokes off the tee and around the green in all six of his starts.

At +4000 odds, Kim should provide some nice value to bettors who aren’t afraid to predict a repeat champion.