The PGA Tour will tee off from the Waialae Country Club in Hawaii this weekend for the 59th edition of the Sony Open.

Despite being a fairly old event, the Sony Open will feature a relatively even playing field this weekend. Most of the PGA Tour’s top players will be taking a break this weekend after the 2024 Sentry, meaning the tournament will be up for grabs this weekend.

There’s a lot of room for dark horses in Hawaii, especially given the difficulty of the course at Waialae Country Club. Players who have a lot of experience on the course tend to play better at Waialae, which should give a few longshot players an edge this weekend.

Below, we’ll go over the best longshot bets at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Sony Open in Hawaii 2024

Matt Kuchar (+6000)

Waialae Country Club is one of Matt Kuchar’s favorite places to play. He’s always had a good history at the course, even when his form wasn’t in great shape.

At +6000, he’s an easy pick, especially given his history at the club lately. Kuchar has a pair of top-seven finishes in two of his last three starts at Waialae Country Club. In 16 trips, Kuchar has a win, and seven other finishes 13 or better.

Bet on Matt Kuchar at BetOnline by clicking the button below.

Nick Taylor (+7500)

While his form hasn’t been looking great, Nick Taylor has always played well at the Waialae Country Club. In his last three trips, he’s finished T-32, T-11, and T-7. Coming off a rough start at the Sentry, the only way to go is up for the Canadian.

At Waialae, Taylor has gained 4.4 strokes putting in each of his past two starts in Honolulu.

Look for a big bounce-back effort from Taylor, who should be solid value at +7500.

Luke List (+9000)

In his last seven starts, Luke List has six top-25 finishes, including a win at the Sanderson Farms in the fall. He’s been playing extremely well and confidently. Last week at the Sentry, he gained on putting in three of the four rounds.

He finished 18th in putting and 22nd overall in the field. Heading into this weekend, he should feel confident at Waialae, especially since he’s been playing so well of late.

At +9000, it’s hard to argue here.