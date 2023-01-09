Sony Open Predictions | Golf Preview, Betting Picks and Best Golf Odds

After Jon Rahm triumphed last week at the Tournament Of Champions, this week attentions turn to the Sony Open from Wai’alae Country Club, East Honolulu, Hawaii, USA. This is the first full-field event of the calendar year on the PGA Tour, so expect some breath-taking golf this week at the Sony Open.

Following the Tournament Of Champions last week, the PGA Tour is back on American soil, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in Hawaii? So without further ado, here are our 2023 Sony Open betting picks and predictions as we bid to select the winner this week from Wai’alae Country Club, East Honolulu, Hawaii, USA.

Sony Open Betting Promos & Free Bet Offers

Sony Open Preview

After a compelling Tournament Of Champions last week at the Kapaluta Plantation Course, this week is the turn of the 2023 Sony Open. Some of the world’s best golfers are in action, looking to win this stellar event. With a full-field of exceptional golfing talent all bidding to become the Sony Open Champion, expect a highly entertaining four days of golf in Hawaii.

There is a $7,900,000 prize pot up for grabs this week at the Sony Open, with the winner collecting a sizable $1,400,000 if they prevail after 72 holes or more if required. This tournament attracts huge crowds of Hawaii golf fans in the blistering sunshine, so the Sony Open is certainly a stellar golf event that you want to tune in and watch.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as three-time major champion, Jordan Spieth, last year’s winner and former Masters champion, Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim and former major champion Keegan Bradley are just some of the names in action who will be looking to lift the coveted trophy come Sunday.

Last year, Hideki Matsuyama triumphed as he fended off Russell Henley in the first play-off hole, after both men finished on -23 par after 72 holes. Matsuyama comes to Hawaii this week aiming to defend his 2022 title, and is priced at +1600 with BetOnline to walk away victorious once again in this tournament with the best offshore sports betting sites.

Taking a look at the course itself, Wai’alae Country Club is a sight to behold and is quite a stunning golf course. It is a delightful piece of land to play golf on, originally designed by golf course architect Seth Raynor in 1927. It is a par 72 and 7,125 yards in length. The course has some stunning scenery, including tremendous fairways, sloping greens and some treacherous water hazards that will keep the golfers on their toes.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2023 Sony Open this week from Wai’alae Country Club, East Honolulu, Hawaii, USA.

Sony Open Betting Picks

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Sony Open Tip 1: Jordan Spieth To Win @ +1600 with BetOnline

Our first selection and tip to win the 2023 Sony Open this week from Hawaii, is the American golfing sensation and former world number one, Jordan Spieth.

Spieth comes here after a strong showing on the PGA Tour last year. The 29-year-old won the RBC Heritage event back in April last year, defeating fellow American Patrick Cantlay in a play-off. Spieth looks somewhere back to near his best, and here at The Sports Daily we fully expect him to have an even better year on the PGA tour this season, winning multiple times.

At the 2022 Presidents Cup, Spieth went 5-0-0 and claimed more points than anyone in Team USA. When he is on song and at his best, Spieth is a pure joy to watch. If the former world number one can keep his driver playing ball and can find the fairway regularly, we can assure you that his name will be somewhere near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday.

Spieth’s strength is his short game and his spectacular putting. If he gives himself plenty of opportunities for birdies and even eagles, the Texas man will be there or there abouts come Sunday evening.

Do not be surprised if Spieth goes on to win a fourth major championship this year, he is that good. He is in great form and currently ranked at number 15 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders here this week in Hawaii at a great price of +1600 with BetOnline to win the Sony Open.

Sony Open Tip 2: Si Woo Kim To Win and Each-Way @ +3500 with BetOnline

Our each-way selection this week at the Sony Open is world number 28 and 2017 Players Championship winner, Si Woo Kim.

Kim didn’t have the best of years on the PGA Tour last season judging by his high standards, but he is still capable of beating anybody on his day. He is an incredibly accurate player, who is capable off the tee, from the fairways, around the green and with a putter in his hand.

The 27-year-old has what it takes to win almost any golfing event, it’s just a matter of putting 72 holes together. His best finish in 2022 was in the Sanderson Farms Championship and Shriners Children’s Open, in which he finished in a tie for eighth in both.

Kim became the youngest player to ever win the Players Championship when he triumphed back in 2017 at just 21-years-old. Since then, he has won just once on the PGA Tour, the 2021 American Express. There are signs that he is closing in on the winners circle again, and we think he has every chance this week.

A great golfer on his day and lots of positive signs that he is rediscovering his best form. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +3500 with BetOnline.

Other notable mentions

Although Spieth and Kim are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Tom Kim @ +1200, Hideki Matsuyama @ +2200, Tom Hoge @ +2800, Keegan Bradley @ +3300 and Russell Knox @ +8000. All prices are with BetOnline.

Sony Open Betting Odds

Already claimed the Sony Open golf betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners. Check out the chart below for the best PGA Tour golf odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Check out the chart below for the best PGA Tour odds from BetOnline, one of the best golf betting apps.

CJ Cup Golfers Odds Play Tom Kim +1100 Sungjae Im +1400 Jordan Spieth +1600 Hideki Matsuyama +1600 Russell Henley +2000 Corey Conners +2200 Brian Harman +2500 Tom Hoge +2800 Kegan Bradley +3000 Billy Horschel +3000 Taylor Montgomery +3300 Adam Scott +3300 Cameron Davis +3500 Si Woo Kim +3500 Keith Mitchell +4000 Maverick McNealy +4000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Other Content You May Like