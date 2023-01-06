NCAAF

South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer to Receive 136% Pay Raise Bumping His Salary to $6.5 Million in New Deal

David Evans
‘BeamerBall’ has been taking off in South Carolina this season and it looks like it is there to stay. On Friday, the South Carolina Gamecocks board will meet to discuss the future of college football head coach Shane Beamer. It is believed the new deal will bump Beamer’s annual salary from $2.75 million to $6.5 million, a 136% pay raise. Beamer, whose current contract makes him the lowest-paid coach in the SEC, beat Clemson and Tennessee to end the season. It put an end to their College Football Playoff chances and likely earned Beamer an extra few million per year.

BeamerBall to Make Coach Highest Paid Gamecock HC Ever

South Carolina fans chants of ‘BeamerBall’ have been heard around the nation this year, and the USC board is taking note. They are holding a meeting this Friday to discuss a new deal for head coach Shane Beamer. Beamer currently earns $2.75 million per year and that is likely to increase to around $6.5 million in Friday’s new deal. This increase would be a 136% for the coach, but fans won’t mind.

To end last season, Beamer’s Gamecocks beat the CFP-bound Tennessee Vols and rivals Clemson to give the team a momentum boost heading into next year. In his first two years in Columbia, Beamer has an overall record of 15-11.

If approved, this would make Beamer the highest paid Gamecocks coach of all time. Will Muschamp previously held that honor with a deal worth $4.4 million per year.

South Carolina’s recruiting class for next season is ranked 16th in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings. However, the Gamecocks are still waiting on a decision from starting QB Spencer Rattler on what he will do next season. Rattler said that he would decide what he’s doing after the team’s bowl game against Notre Dame.

Regardless of the future of their quarterback, ‘BeamerBall’ is here for the foreseeable future and South Carolina fans are loving it.

NCAAF
