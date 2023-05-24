South Carolina’s Gamecocks are buzzing in the month of June, anticipating a flurry of visits from some of the nation’s top high school football recruits. The Gamecocks’ recruitment strategy, led by the dynamic coaching staff, has manifested in a series of official visits, which could substantially enhance their upcoming squad. Let’s break down the prospective visits on the radar for the Gamecocks this June.

It’s an exciting time for Gamecocks fans. South Carolina is gearing up to host 23 promising recruits this June. Let’s get straight into it and look at the recruits that will visit Columbia as Shane Beamer and his team work tirelessly to cement their positions on the college football map.

Complete List of June Visits

Here is the full list of players visiting in June:

Friday, June 2, 2023

Jalewis Solomon, ATH, 4-star, Uncommitted

Braylen Russell, RB, 4-star, Uncommitted

Parker Livingstone, WR, 3-star, Uncommitted

Kaj Sanders, S, 3-star, Uncommitted

Elijah Newby, LB, 3-star, Uncommitted

Chasen Johnson, CB, Unranked, Uncommitted

Friday, June 9, 2023

Justin Greene, DL, 4-star, Uncommitted

Kam Mikell, CB, 4-star, Uncommitted

Jarvis Boatwright Jr., S, 3-star, Uncommitted

Matthew Fuller, RB, Unranked, Uncommitted

Friday, June 23, 2023

Dylan Stewart, EDGE, 5-star, Uncommitted

Josiah Thompson, OT, 4-star, Committed to Gamecocks

Kam Pringle, OT, 4-star, Committed to Gamecocks

Jordan Thomas, DL, 4-star, Uncommitted

Wendell Gregory, LB, 4-star, Committed to Gamecocks

Mazeo Bennett, WR, 4-star, Committed to Gamecocks

Daniel Hill, ATH, 4-star, Uncommitted

Peyton Lewis, RB, 4-star, Uncommitted

Kelvin Hunter, S, 4-star, Committed to Gamecocks

Jonathan Paylor, WR, 4-star, Uncommitted

Dante Reno, QB, 3-star, Committed to Gamecocks

Blake Franks, IOL, 3-star, Committed to Gamecocks

Mike Williams, OT, 3-star, Uncommitted



What to Look For?

We’re keeping a close eye on Dylan Stewart, a 5-star EDGE. Known for his swift agility and power-packed performance, Stewart remains the apple of many colleges’ eyes. The tussle for this potential superstar is mostly between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Could Beamer, recalling Jadeveon Clowney’s spectacular career, sway Stewart towards Columbia?

The recruitment scene in June brings some intrigue with 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Thomas. The Gamecocks hold a strong chance of landing this promising player. Jimmy Lindsey, South Carolina’s defensive line coach, is expected to pull all stops to ensure Thomas sees the benefits of donning the Garnet and Black.

Next in line is the dynamic 4-star running back Daniel Hill. His recruitment could possibly boil down to a fierce contest between the Crimson Tide and Gamecocks. Hill’s visit to Columbia comes right after his trip to Alabama, giving the Gamecocks a golden opportunity. It’s a chance for Beamer and his team to cast a lasting impression on Hill, ensuring the young talent leans towards South Carolina.

Daniel Hill is a big, physical player on both sides of the ball. But the 2024 Meridian (Miss.) ATH is enjoying showcasing some speed, route-running and receiving during the Bootleggers’ weekend trip to Battle Miami. 🎥: https://t.co/nNF9NfI0QX pic.twitter.com/S6XFksDuH7 — Louisiana vs. All Y’all (@LAvsAllYall) January 22, 2023

Jonathan Paylor, a talented 4-star wide receiver, is also a name to watch out for. He’s shown a keen interest in the Gamecocks so far, giving the fans a reason to keep their hopes high. With his brilliant hands and fast-paced game, Paylor could add a new dimension to South Carolina’s offense. Beamer’s challenge lies in sealing the deal and bringing Paylor onboard.

Jonathan Paylor can do it all‼️@jonathan_paylor Next level game tape shows off speed, elusiveness, and ability to play all over the field 👀 Earned his invite to the @UANextFootball All-America game after a great camp showing in Baltimore this past weekend 💯 pic.twitter.com/hxSUeU5Fdx — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) May 18, 2023

Finally, the Gamecocks have a shot at impressing Justin Greene, a 4-star defensive lineman, before his scheduled visit to Auburn. Greene, known for his defensive prowess, currently favors South Carolina. Beamer and his team will undoubtedly look to cement this commitment in June.

ITH Exclusive interview with 24' 4-Star DL Justin Greene ( @justingreene95 ) from Mountain View HS @MVFootballBears Justin talks about going into his senior season, Getting Mountain View over the hump, his recruitment so far, and when he plans on committing. Greene currently… pic.twitter.com/8fPzzp1JEI — Inside The Hashes (@InsideHashes) May 5, 2023

Exciting Time for Gamecocks Fans

As we prepare to close the curtain on June’s recruiting bonanza, one thing becomes increasingly clear – the Gamecocks are on the cusp of a thrilling new chapter under Shane Beamer. His leadership is brewing a vibrant energy that permeates the entire program, signaling an exciting era for South Carolina football.

With fresh talent and heightened anticipation, Beamer’s era is one filled with promise and unprecedented potential. South Carolina, brace yourselves; the gridiron is about to get a lot more exciting.

