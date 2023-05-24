College Football

South Carolina Football: A Look at the Gamecocks June Recruiting Visits

David Evans
shane beamer

South Carolina’s Gamecocks are buzzing in the month of June, anticipating a flurry of visits from some of the nation’s top high school football recruits. The Gamecocks’ recruitment strategy, led by the dynamic coaching staff, has manifested in a series of official visits, which could substantially enhance their upcoming squad. Let’s break down the prospective visits on the radar for the Gamecocks this June.

It’s an exciting time for Gamecocks fans. South Carolina is gearing up to host 23 promising recruits this June. Let’s get straight into it and look at the recruits that will visit Columbia as Shane Beamer and his team work tirelessly to cement their positions on the college football map.

Complete List of June Visits

Here is the full list of players visiting in June:

Friday, June 2, 2023

  • Jalewis Solomon, ATH, 4-star, Uncommitted
  • Braylen Russell, RB, 4-star, Uncommitted
  • Parker Livingstone, WR, 3-star, Uncommitted
  • Kaj Sanders, S, 3-star, Uncommitted
  • Elijah Newby, LB, 3-star, Uncommitted
  • Chasen Johnson, CB, Unranked, Uncommitted

Friday, June 9, 2023

  • Justin Greene, DL, 4-star, Uncommitted
  • Kam Mikell, CB, 4-star, Uncommitted
  • Jarvis Boatwright Jr., S, 3-star, Uncommitted
  • Matthew Fuller, RB, Unranked, Uncommitted

Friday, June 23, 2023

  • Dylan Stewart, EDGE, 5-star, Uncommitted
  • Josiah Thompson, OT, 4-star, Committed to Gamecocks
  • Kam Pringle, OT, 4-star, Committed to Gamecocks
  • Jordan Thomas, DL, 4-star, Uncommitted
  • Wendell Gregory, LB, 4-star, Committed to Gamecocks
  • Mazeo Bennett, WR, 4-star, Committed to Gamecocks
  • Daniel Hill, ATH, 4-star, Uncommitted
  • Peyton Lewis, RB, 4-star, Uncommitted
  • Kelvin Hunter, S, 4-star, Committed to Gamecocks
  • Jonathan Paylor, WR, 4-star, Uncommitted
  • Dante Reno, QB, 3-star, Committed to Gamecocks
  • Blake Franks, IOL, 3-star, Committed to Gamecocks
  • Mike Williams, OT, 3-star, Uncommitted

What to Look For?

We’re keeping a close eye on Dylan Stewart, a 5-star EDGE. Known for his swift agility and power-packed performance, Stewart remains the apple of many colleges’ eyes. The tussle for this potential superstar is mostly between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Could Beamer, recalling Jadeveon Clowney’s spectacular career, sway Stewart towards Columbia?

The recruitment scene in June brings some intrigue with 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Thomas. The Gamecocks hold a strong chance of landing this promising player. Jimmy Lindsey, South Carolina’s defensive line coach, is expected to pull all stops to ensure Thomas sees the benefits of donning the Garnet and Black.

Next in line is the dynamic 4-star running back Daniel Hill. His recruitment could possibly boil down to a fierce contest between the Crimson Tide and Gamecocks. Hill’s visit to Columbia comes right after his trip to Alabama, giving the Gamecocks a golden opportunity. It’s a chance for Beamer and his team to cast a lasting impression on Hill, ensuring the young talent leans towards South Carolina.

Jonathan Paylor, a talented 4-star wide receiver, is also a name to watch out for. He’s shown a keen interest in the Gamecocks so far, giving the fans a reason to keep their hopes high. With his brilliant hands and fast-paced game, Paylor could add a new dimension to South Carolina’s offense. Beamer’s challenge lies in sealing the deal and bringing Paylor onboard.

Finally, the Gamecocks have a shot at impressing Justin Greene, a 4-star defensive lineman, before his scheduled visit to Auburn. Greene, known for his defensive prowess, currently favors South Carolina. Beamer and his team will undoubtedly look to cement this commitment in June.

Exciting Time for Gamecocks Fans

As we prepare to close the curtain on June’s recruiting bonanza, one thing becomes increasingly clear – the Gamecocks are on the cusp of a thrilling new chapter under Shane Beamer. His leadership is brewing a vibrant energy that permeates the entire program, signaling an exciting era for South Carolina football.

With fresh talent and heightened anticipation, Beamer’s era is one filled with promise and unprecedented potential. South Carolina, brace yourselves; the gridiron is about to get a lot more exciting.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
