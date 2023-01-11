South Carolina Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler To Return Next Season

Star of QB1: Beyond the Lights and Oklahoma transfer, Spencer Rattler will return to South Carolina for his redshirt senior season. The Gamecocks quarterback announced his decision on Twitter on Tuesday, putting end to the speculation that he would enter the 2023 NFL Draft or enter the NCAA transfer portal.

I’m Not Leaving

Spencer Rattler posted a video to his Twitter account on Tuesday to dramatically reveal his intent to return to South Carolina next season. There had been some speculation that Rattler could look at entering the NFL draft or even transfer away from Columbia. Rattler added to that speculation by saying prior to the Gator Bowl loss versus Notre Dame that he would not comment on his future until the game was done.

True to his word, his Twitter video on Tuesday did exactly that. Rattler posted the famous Wolf of Wall Street speech featuring Leonardo DiCaprio saying “I’m not leaving” and highlights of his time at the Gamecocks.

Rattler Finally Coming Good

After being touted for greatness in high school, Rattler has failed to live up to the hype. He struggled in his three seasons at Oklahoma, and eventually lost his starting job to Caleb Williams before transferring to South Carolina for the start of this season.

He also struggled to start the season in Columbia. However, Rattler came good down the stretch, beating two ranked opponents with excellent displays. Rattler derailed the CFP bids of both Clemson and Tennessee when he played superbly against both.

South Carolina ended the season with a 7-4 record and Rattler 2,420 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Rattler also rushed for two touchdowns. He will be keen to improve on this production next season to give the Gamecocks more of a shot against the big dogs in the SEC.

With South Carolina welcoming a top-20 recruiting class to Williams-Brice Stadium next year, there’s no better time for Rattler to play some more Beamer Ball.