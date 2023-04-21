Clemson University’s senior defensive back Malcolm Greene recently announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal, and it appears that the South Carolina Gamecocks may be his top choice for a new destination. A significant factor contributing to this decision is the possibility of reuniting with his close friend from high school, Antwane Wells Jr., who is currently a wide receiver for the Gamecocks. The two have reportedly discussed playing college football together in the past, and this could be their chance to make that dream a reality.

Greene Looking at Gamecocks as a Transfer Option

Malcome Greene and Antwane Wells were both on the same high school team at Highland Springs in Virginia. Now, the pair are looking at pairing up at the college football level as Greene is set to leave Clemson and seek pastures new, possibly at rival school, South Carolina Gamecocks.

Greene, a Richmond, Virginia native, has had a notable career with the Clemson Tigers, participating in 29 games and making five starts between 2020 and 2022. Despite a decrease in his playing time last season, the talented cornerback has recorded 40 tackles, 4.5 of them for a loss, four pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble throughout his tenure at Clemson.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound cornerback has already graduated with a degree in Marketing from Clemson, so he is immediately eligible to play for another school upon transferring.

Greene’s entry into the transfer portal could potentially pave the way for a highly anticipated reunion with his high school friend Wells Jr. on the Gamecocks roster.

I have entered the Transfer Portal🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/M2bxAv7tkr — Malcolm Greene (@airmgreene) April 20, 2023

Wells Speaking Highly of Shane Beamer as he Attempts to Recruit Greene

Antwane Wells Jr. is believed to be actively recruiting Greene, speaking highly of South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer and his efforts to revitalize the Gamecocks program. With Wells Jr.’s endorsement of the team and their shared history, Greene’s potential move to South Carolina becomes increasingly plausible.

Last year, Greene tweeted about Wells’ transfer, imploring teams to get him. This year, he will have his chance to reunite with his high school friend at South Carolina.

OUUUUUUUU Neeeeed heeeem https://t.co/AAE5aM6oFQ — Malcolm Greene (@airmgreene) January 5, 2022

In addition to his on-field accomplishments, Greene has faced adversity off the field. He is currently involved in an ongoing civil lawsuit stemming from a July 2021 car crash. While Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney has maintained that the lawsuit doesn’t affect Greene’s status on the team, but Greene is still opting to seek another NCAA football program to ply his trade at.

If Malcolm Greene chooses to join the South Carolina Gamecocks, it will not only be a significant move for the player but also a fascinating development in the world of college football. The Gamecocks would be sure to welcome the addition of a talented and experienced player like Greene to their defensive lineup.

