Horse Racing

Sovereignty won’t compete at the Preakness

Jeremy Freeborn
The Preakness is 10 days away. However, there was massive Preakness news on Tuesday, as it was reported by David Close of CNN that 2025 Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty will not be competing on the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Why will Sovereignty not be there?

Sovereignty suffered a minor injury when coming out of the gate at Churchill Downs during the Kentucky Derby. He clipped heals with Chunk of Gold according to Jody Demling of WLXY, and as a result suffered a scrape on his foot, specifically, the right front pastern, which is located above the hoof. The injury is not serious according to trainer Bill Mott. However, the safety of the horse was at the forefront of Sovereignty’s team, and they did not want to risk further injury by going after the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

Common lately for Kentucky Derby winners not to compete at the Preakness

From 1997 to 2018. the Kentucky Derby winner competed at the Preakness. However, lately, it has been a common trend for the Kentucky Derby champion to skip the Preakness. In 2019, Country Horse did not compete because of a virus. In 2021, Mandaloun skipped the Preakness because his owners were hoping it would help him be ready for more races as a three year old. Mandaloun won the 2021 Pegasus Stakes, the 2021 Haskell Stakes and the 2022 Louisiana Stakes. The decision not to go after the Triple Crown was curious because the Preakness and Belmont are significantly more prestigious than the Pegasus Stakes and Haskell Stakes, which are both located at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. In 2022, it was determined Rich Strike needed rest.

Who is the Preakness favourite now?

The answer is Journalism, who is at 5-2. Journalism was also the favourite heading into the Kentucky Derby at 3-1, but finished in second place behind Sovereignty.

 

 

 

Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
