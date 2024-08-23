Spencer Arrighetti delivers impressive performance for Astros

The Houston Astros began an intriguing four game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. In an impressive performance, the Astros blanked the Orioles 6-0 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

What was so impressive about the Astros’s win on Thursday was the quality start of starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti of Albuquerque, New Mexico. In six innings, Arrighetti gave up zero earned runs to go along with six strikeouts, and gave up three hits and one walk. Arrighetti beat Orioles ace Corbin Burnes, who is second in the American League with 19 quality starts.

Four run sixth inning

The Astros began the sixth inning with a two run lead. Then they scored four runs to take control of the contest. Houston batters had five singles in a span of seven at bats. The Astros players who recorded a single were designated hitter Alex Bregman, who ironically also hails from Albuquerque, first baseman Yainer Diaz of Azua, Dominican Republic, right fielder Ben Gamel of Neptune Beach, Florida, center fielder Jake Meyers of Omaha, Nebraska, and third baseman Shay Whitcomb of Thousand Oaks, California.

Impressive August for Arrighetti

Arighetti entered August with an earned run average of 5.58. In the last four starts, he has lowered his ERA to 4.94 after giving up only seven earned runs in 24 2/3 innings for an earned run average of 2.55.

Astros and Orioles among elite teams in the American League

The Astros lead the American League West with a record of 69 wins and 58 losses. Houston has a five and a half game lead over the Seattle Mariners. The Orioles are in second place in the American League East with a record of 74 wins and 55 losses. They trail the New York Yankees by a game and a half.

From an offensive perspective, Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander of Margarita, Venezuela is second in the American League with 37 home runs, and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela is fourth in the American League with 151 hits. From a pitching perspective, Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez of Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic is third in the American League with 13 wins. He gets the start for Houston on Saturday.