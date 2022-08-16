Spencer Strider speaks out after Braves win over Mets

Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves were able to come away with a much-needed win against the New York Mets on Monday night. Atlanta was able to come away with an impressive 13-1 and are still in striking distance to win the National League East.

Spencer Strider Comments About Mets

Strider made some interesting comments after the Mets beat the Braves last week, but admitted that wasn’t what he meant. According to MLB.com, he had the following to say after Monday’s game:

“[The Mets] grind out at-bats, they don’t strike out much and they don’t swing and miss,” Strider said. “That’s kind of how I pitch. They’re sort of the opposite of me. I didn’t make adjustments last week. So, I chalked it up to them. When you put the ball in play that much, things will go your way a lot of the time.” “That was not what I was trying to convey after that game,” Strider said. “I definitely needed my chamomile tea. They didn’t have that in the clubhouse in New York. Yeah, I was frustrated. They’re just a pesky team.”

Ronald Acuna is Figuring it Out

Acuna has struggled a bit, but he’s starting to put it together and says Strider is a superstar, according to MLB.com:

“[Strider] is a superstar, and I think it’s awesome that he has that level of confidence,” Acuña said through a translator. “I think it helps him be the pitcher that he is.”

If Ronald Acuna can continue doing what he’s done throughout the past few years prior to his injury for the Atlanta Braves, they’re going to continue being one of the best teams in all of baseball and are going to be tough to beat come playoff time.

Acuna hasn’t necessarily played well after returning from his injury this season, but it looks like he’s finally starting to figure it out.