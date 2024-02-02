Sporting News’ Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions

Sporting News NFL writer Bill Bender has released his Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions for the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs of the 2023 season. This game is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which K.C. won 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Sporting News NFL analyst Bill Bender published his expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco is 9-2 in its last 11 games and 1-5 in its past six meetings with Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 6-0 against the spread in their previous six matchups at home with San Francisco. Kansas City is 13-3 in its last 16 games against an NFC opponent. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Bender has the Kansas City Chiefs winning and covering the spread against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. “In three previous Super Bowl appearances, Mahomes has a 61.8-percent completion percentage with five TDs and four interceptions,” he wrote. “Those aren’t overwhelming numbers, but he was great in the clutch in the Super Bowl victories against the 49ers and Eagles. Who wins third down? San Francisco ranked third in the NFL at 48.7 percent in the regular season, and that number went up to 57.1 percent in two playoff games. “Kansas City ranked eighth in the NFL in third-down stop rate in the regular season at 36.4 percent and limited Baltimore to three-of-11 in the AFC championship game. “The total is right on target here. Kansas City has allowed more than 24 points in one game this season, and that defense might make the difference in the fourth quarter one more time. “If the Chiefs need a score with the game on the line late, then can you trust Mahomes? San Francisco allowed 26 points per game in the playoffs. This will be a 27-24 game either way, and our guess is Mahomes finds a way to win a third Super Bowl.”

Bender’s final score prediction is 30-24, Chiefs.

