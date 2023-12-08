Sports Illustrated betting analysts Kyle Wood and Gilberto Manzano published their NFL Week 14 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 14 games of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Sports Illustrated football staff’s NFL Week 14 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Sports Illustrated’s NFL Week 14 Expert Picks and Predictions

First off, the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET. Finally, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Jaguars (+3)

Manzano has the Jacksonville Jaguars upsetting the Cleveland Browns on the road as a 3-point underdog. “A month ago, this game was shaping up to be the first head-to-head matchup between two former Clemson quarterbacks: Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson,” he wrote.

“The latter was lost for the season to shoulder surgery and the former is now questionable due to a high-ankle sprain, so it might be C.J. Beathard squaring off against Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Joe Flacco, who looked good last week in his first NFL action in a year.

“Two of the Browns’ worst defensive outings of the year have happened in the last two weeks. The Broncos beat them 29-12 in Week 12 and then the Rams rolled them 36-19. Both losses were on the road but now Cleveland returns to friendly territory, where the team is 5-1 and hasn’t lost since Week 4.

“Jacksonville originally opened as a road favorite, but this line flipped in the Browns’ favor after Lawrence went down on Monday. Incredibly, the 30.5-point total in this potential backup matchup is not even the lowest of the week — Thursday’s Patriots-Steelers game takes the cake at 29.5.”

Manzano’s final score is 20-17, Jags.

Meanwhile, Wood has Cleveland winning 23-16.

Bills (+1.5)

Both Sports Illustrated NFL betting analysts have the Buffalo Bills hanging with the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 14. “What’s the over/under on ’13 seconds’ mentions in Sunday’s broadcast? 13.5?” Wood wrote.

“Buffalo already avenged its heartbreaking 2021 playoff loss to Kansas City a season ago at Arrowhead, but now the Bills are on the brink and in need of a rare road win to stay afloat in a tight AFC wild-card race.

“Buffalo had a bye week to reload for a potential run to the postseason but the three-time defending AFC East champs have dropped three of four after a 37-34 Week 12 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

“Kansas City is just 3-2 at Arrowhead this season but its offense has performed much better at home than on the road thus far.

“The Bills and Chiefs have played five times in the last three years and each time the over/under has been in the 50s — that’s not the case this time around with Kansas City’s offense underperforming expectations as its defense has excelled.”

Wood’s pick is Bills, 27-24.

On the other hand, Manzano’s final score is 24-23, Chiefs.

Cowboys (-3.5)

Moreover, Wood and Manzano have the Dallas Cowboys winning at home over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. “Dallas is in position to draw even with Philadelphia in the standings with a win Sunday night. Since their 28-23 Week 9 loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys are 4-0 with an average margin of victory of 21.5 points,” Manzano wrote.

“Philly is 2-1 since that meeting after last week’s blowout loss to San Francisco, and its wins over Buffalo and Kansas City were both close calls. The winner of this division may very well earn the NFC’s No. 1 seed, which adds even more intrigue to this prime-time rivalry showdown.

“Philadelphia has a bit more leeway down the stretch with two games left against the Giants and one versus the Cardinals compared to Dallas, which gets the Bills, Dolphins and Lions in the next three weeks. For now, the Eagles are still the favorite to become the division’s first repeat winner since 2004, but that could change after this week.”

Manzano’s pick is Dallas, 34-31.

Wood also has the Cowboys winning 31-27.

