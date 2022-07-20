NBA News and Rumors

Sportsbook Takes $10k NBA Championship Bet on the Sacramento Kings

Jon Conahan
One bettor might have just made the craziest bet of his entire life and maybe of all time as he decided to put $10,000 on the Sacramento Kings to win the NBA Championship next season.

When looking at the Kings, it’s easy to see why this team likely isn’t going to or win an NBA Title next season. They do have some interesting pieces with Harrison Barnes, De’Aaron Fox, Richaun Holmes, Davion Mitchell, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, Keegan Murray, and Kevin Huerter, but they aren’t ready just yet to do anything like that.

Sacramento Kings NBA Finals Odds

The Sacramento Kings currently have +75000 odds to win the 2023 NBA finals.

“We have our first HUGE NBA bet for next season …,” br_betting tweeted. “CaesarsSports just took a $10k bet on the SACRAMENTO KINGS TO WIN THE NBA FINALS.”

When looking at the rest of the odds for some other teams, it makes sense why he decided to pick Sacramento as the longshots. Teams such as the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic, and Houston Rockets likely aren’t even going to be a top 12 seed in their conference. Sacramento does have a chance of making the playoffs this year, so anything could technically happen once they are there.

The Kings are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time in a very long time next season and they certainly have the pieces to do so. They’re going to have to get some contributions out of their role players and good things could potentially happen for them.

All we can say about this bet is that we wish we had this type of money to just throw away to the sportsbook. It’s a risk, and a risk that likely isn’t ever going to happen. Even putting $10,000 on the Sacramento Kings to make the playoffs would be insane, but this is taking it to a whole new level.

NBA News and Rumors
Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
