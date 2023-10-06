Lexi Thompson is a proven winner on the LPGA Tour with 11 wins over the course of her illustrious career.

However, Thompson will embark on a new challenge for herself near the end of the year after accepting a sponsor invite to play at the Shriners Children’s Open on October 12 in Las Vegas.

For Thompson, playing in the men’s league is nothing new. She’s previously played with the men six times in unofficial PGA Tour events like the QBE Shootout. Thompson also has two brothers, Curtis and Nicholas, who have played on the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours.

Lexi Thompson Set To Make PGA Tour Debut

Thompson is the seventh woman in history to play in a PGA Tour event. The first-ever woman to do so was Babe Didrickson Zaharis at the 1945 Los Angeles Open. She is the first and only ever woman to make the cut in a men’s event

Now, Thompson will look to become the second woman in history to accomplish the feat. Her performance this year hasn’t met her standards but Thompson’s list of accomplishments on the golf course are impressive in their own right.

At the age of 12, she was already playing in the U.S. Women’s Open. By the age of 15, she turned pro and became the youngest LPGA event winner ever at 16 after taking home the Navistar LPGA Classic.

“I’m hopeful that my ability to play with the men next week at the Shriners Children’s Open sends a great message to the young women that you can chase your dream regardless of how hard it is,” Thompson said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Shriners Children’s for this opportunity to spend the week alongside these inspirational kids.”

Lexi Thompson Betting Props

Thompson will be going up against some steep competition as some of the top golfers in the world will be heading to Las Vegas. The field at the Shriners Children’s Open will be stronger than the field at the Sanderson Farms Championship this weekend.

As a result, the top online sportsbooks have priced Thompson as a huge longshot to make the cut or to finish under 74.5 strokes in the first round. While it’s not impossible, it’ll be an uphill battle for the 28-year-old. According to the odds, Thompson has just an 18.2 percent chance of making the cut at +450 odds.

Check out Thompson’s Shriners Children’s Open prop bets below.

Thompson To Make or Miss Cut Odds Play Make +450 Miss -625 Thompson’s 1st Round Score Odds Play Over 74.5 Strokes -165 Under 74.5 Strokes +135

